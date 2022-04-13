Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market to hit USD 916 Million by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global drug-eluting balloon catheters market value is anticipated to reach USD 916 million by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements in drug coated balloon catheters are expected to drive the industry expansion.

Rise in geriatric population has had a significant impact on the market share. Moreover, the risk of health ailments is observed to be higher in the older population, which makes them susceptible to diseases such as cardio-vascular and peripheral diseases. Drug eluting balloon catheters aide in the treatment and correction of these conditions. Drug elating balloon catheter aide in treating atherosclerosis in the coronary arteries and preventing the restenosis in patients. Thus, the above- stated factors are predicted to drive drug-eluting balloon catheters market demand.

Peripheral vascular disease drug-eluting balloon catheters segment was valued at USD 251 million in 2021. This is owing to the increased instances of peripheral arterial disease. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) has become widely recognised as a substantial source of morbidity and mortality in the U.S. over the last two decades. As procedures and devices have been technologically evolved, endovascular therapy of PAD has shown a significant increase. The drug-eluting balloon catheters helps in treatment of PAD as it reduces the need for repeat revascularization. Thus, the pointers mentioned above is projected to propel the market revenue.





Some major findings of the drug-eluting balloon catheters market report include:

Growing instances of cardiovascular and peripheral diseases has increased the adoption of drug-eluting balloon catheters and related procedures across the world.

Technological and scientific advancements in drug-eluting balloon catheters have reduced the risk of infection, thereby increasing the adoption rate of the product across various healthcare facilities.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic collaborations, partnerships, and product launches to garner significant market share and improve their market position.



Drug-eluting balloon catheters market from catheterization laboratories segment surpassed USD 34 million in 2021 and is set to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising preference towards minimally invasive procedures across the globe. Catheterization or Cath lab is a room for minimally invasive tests and procedures, in a hospital setting where procedures such as cardiac catheterization takes place. Furthermore, minimally invasive procedures are yielding effective treatment outcomes with lesser hospital stay and at affordable prices, which makes it preferable option among patients. Thus, the above-mentioned factors will spur the market progression.

China drug-eluting balloon catheters market is projected to cross USD 79.1 million by 2028. The high prevalence of chronic diseases such as, coronary, and peripheral diseases among others along with the rapidly increasing geriatric population is augmenting the demand for adoption of drug eluting balloon catheters in the country. Therefore, rising chronic disease prevalence is in turn increasing the demand for various types of drug eluting balloon catheters for treatment. Moreover, popularization of minimally invasive procedures has fuelled the regional market demand.

Some of the major market leaders operating in the drug-eluting balloon catheters industry are Aachen Resonance GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD Interventional, Medtronic, Biosensors International, Biotronik AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Eurocor GmbH.

