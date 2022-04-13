NFT.com Announces Date of Genesis Key Whitelist Blind Auction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) (“Immutable Holdings” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded blockchain holding company, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 30, 2022, the NFT.com Genesis Key Whitelist Blind Auction will commence on April 26, 2022, at 7:00 pm EDT, and will remain open for 48 hours thereafter. The auction will provide community members with the first opportunity to obtain a unique Genesis Key from a limited collection of 10,000 animated Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFTs”). Each will allow first access to the platform, ownership of two (2) NFT.com profiles (for example, NFT.com/YOU), and the chance to help steer the future direction of the project.



Community members are required to register with the NFT.com Whitelist (the “Whitelist”) at whitelist.nft.com in order to participate in the auction. The Whitelist is currently open for registration, and will remain so until 7:00am EDT, on April 26, 2022, 12 hours prior to the opening of the auction. Further details regarding registration on the Whitelist and the mechanics of the Blind Auction have been included in the FAQ’s section at www.nft.com. Following the auction, additional Genesis Keys will be made available as part of a public sale.

NFT.com is a Web3 Community-Centric NFT ecosystem. For more information or regular updates, visit www.nft.com , follow on Twitter at @NFTcomofficial , or join the discussion in Discord at www.nft.com/discord .

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD), is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts tens of millions under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem, including NFT.com, Immutable Asset Management, and 1-800-Bitcoin. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/.

For media inquiries and further information, contact:

info@immutableholdings.com

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable Canadian securities laws, including with respect to NFT.com, Genesis Keys, and the Genesis Key Whitelist Blind Auction. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include changes to applicable laws or the regulatory sphere in which the Company operates, general economic and capital markets conditions and stock market volatility. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions, based on currently available information, concerning future events, which may prove to be inaccurate. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.