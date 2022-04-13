Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS

English Estonian





The annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832, address Maakri 30, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter also the Company) was held on 13 April 2022 at 13:00 (Estonian time) at Tallinna Ülikool conference room “Maximum” (Narva mnt 29, Tallinn).

55 402 885 votes were represented at the meeting, representing 60,71% of Company's share capital, and thus the General Meeting had a quorum.58 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 16 March 2022 in the stock exchange information system and on the homepage of the Company and on 17 March 2022 in the daily newspaper “Eesti Päevaleht“.

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

Approval of the consolidated Annual Report 2021 of Coop Pank AS.

The General Meeting decided to approve consolidated Annual Report 2021 of Coop Pank AS submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 55 392 784 votes, representing 99,98% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Profit allocation of Coop Pank AS 2021 financial year.

The General Meeting decided to allocate the net profit of Coop Pank AS in the amount of 13 463 thousand euros as follows:

To transfer 673 thousand euros to the legal reserve.

To pay dividend in the net amount of 3 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend will be established as at 28.04.2022 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 27.04.2022. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividend for the financial year 2021. Dividend shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 03.05.2022.

To transfer the 10 052 of the profit to retained earnings.

The resolution was adopted by 55 379 907 votes, representing 99,96% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Approval of remuneration policy of the Management Board.

The General Meeting decided to approve the remuneration policy of the members of the Management Board of the Company as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 55 339 906 votes, representing 99,89% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Approval of Company’s share option program

The General Meeting decided to approve the share option program of the Company for the period of 2023 – 2025 as submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 55 339 906 votes, representing 99,89% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights

The General Meeting decided to exclude the pre-emptive subscription rights of the existing shareholders for the shares issued to Option Holders in accordance with section 3.3.5 of the Articles of Association for the purpose of executing the share option program of Coop Pank AS.

The resolution was adopted by 55 359 907 votes, representing 99,92% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The minutes of the General Meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the General Meeting at Company’s website https://www.cooppank.ee/en/for-investors .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 119,700. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.





Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231