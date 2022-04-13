Worldwide Lawn and Garden Consumables Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ace Hardware, BASF and Bayer Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawn and Garden Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawn and garden consumables market reached a value of US$ 19.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 24.77 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Lawn and garden consumables refer to various products used for the regular maintenance and landscaping of lawns and gardens. Some commonly used lawn and garden consumables include pesticides, fertilizers, seeds, mulch films, and growing media. They help improve the soil structure, increase the aesthetic appeal of the space, trap stormwater runoff, prevent overgrowth of plants, and control weed growth. Moreover, lawn and garden consumables also assist in filtering dust and other pollutants from the air, reducing soil erosion, curbing pollution, and enhancing indoor air quality. As a result, they have gained traction across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.



Lawn and Garden Consumables Market Trends:

The rising consumer interest in landscaping and home gardening and the increasing construction of residential and commercial buildings represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend of transforming outdoor spaces into relaxing areas, such as outdoor kitchens, lounges, entertainment areas, and party spots, is another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, there has been a significant increase in the demand for landscaping products, such as water fountains, plants and gazebos, due to improving lifestyles, inflating consumer expenditure capacities, and rapid urbanization. Along with this, the growing consumer inclination toward home decor and the widespread adoption of hardscaping are catalyzing the product demand.

Furthermore, several leading manufacturers are developing advanced lawn and garden consumables that offer enhanced efficiency, convenience, and ease of use. Along with this, the launch of organic and natural product variants is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the expanding real estate sector, rising trend of outdoor kitchens, favorable government policies, and increasing investments in urban green spaces and parks, are also providing a positive impact on the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lawn and garden consumables market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel and end user.



Breakup by Product Type:

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Others

Seeds

Mulch

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ace Hardware Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BLACK+DECKER Inc. (Stanley Black & Decker Inc.), Central Garden & Pet Company, DLF Seeds A/S, DuPont de Nemours Inc., J.R. Simplot Company, Nutrien Ltd., Sakata Seed Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., The Andersons Inc., The Espoma Company and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.



