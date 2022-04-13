Applied Molecular Transport Announces Publication in Tissue Barriers Providing Additional Insight into Company’s Proprietary Technology Platform

Publication describes critical interactions between cholix-based transport domain and endogenous intracellular trafficking pathways used by Company’s proprietary biologic product candidates to cross intestinal epithelial barrier



Deep characterization of natural molecular trafficking mechanisms provides novel pathway biology insights, furthers Company’s technology platform to address a wider range of disease targets and strengthens wholly-owned IP portfolio

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new insights into the unique mechanism of action utilized by its oral biologic product candidates, including lead clinical programs AMT-101 and AMT-126, have been published in Tissue Barriers. Oral AMT-101 and AMT-126 are in development to treat diseases associated with immune dysregulation and intestinal epithelial (IE) barrier defects, such as ulcerative colitis (UC), pouchitis and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The article, entitled “GRP75 as a Functional Element of Cholix Transcytosis,” was published in the online edition of Tissue Barriers.

“We are excited to share additional insights into our breakthrough platform technology, which enables active transport of oral biologics across the intestinal epithelial barrier,” said Randall Mrsny, PhD, chief scientific officer and co-founder of AMT. “Specifically, the interactions between the cholix carrier and intracellular elements, including GRP75, play a critical role to efficiently traffic our oral biologics through a privileged and protected pathway into the intestinal lamina propria. The elucidation of this unique pathway enables application of our technology platform to a wide range of intra- and extracellular disease targets in mucosal immunology and other therapeutic areas."

The research published in Tissue Barriers highlights how AMT’s proprietary technology platform selectively drives the transcytosis pathway, uniquely enabling the active and efficient transport of biological therapeutics through intestinal epithelial cells, making AMT’s oral biologic candidates highly differentiated from injectable biologics.

About AMT-101

AMT-101 is a novel GI-selective, oral fusion of IL-10 and AMT’s proprietary carrier molecule, currently in development in four Phase 2 clinical trials in inflammatory bowel diseases and RA. AMT-101 is designed to cross the IE barrier with limited entry into the bloodstream, thereby focusing IL-10 at the primary site of inflammation in UC, along the intestinal tissue lamina propria, potentially avoiding the side effects observed with systemic administration.

About AMT-126

AMT-126 is a novel GI-selective, oral fusion of hIL-22 and AMT’s proprietary carrier molecule currently in development for diseases related to IE barrier defects. IL-22 is a cytokine that repairs structural and functional defects of the IE barrier and induces microbial defense. AMT-126 is designed to act locally on the epithelial cells of the intestinal tissue, thereby repairing the IE barrier and supporting mucosal healing, potentially translating into clinically meaningful improvements in a broad range of GI-focused, peripheral inflammatory, and other diseases.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.

AMT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the IE barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local intestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant pathophysiology of disease.

AMT’s headquarters, internal GMP manufacturing and lab facilities are located in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information on AMT, please visit www.appliedmt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

