Investor Summit Group Announces First Major In-Person Small-Cap & Microcap Conference to be Hosted in New York City Since Start of Pandemic

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Investor Summit Group , widely recognized for its reputation as the organizer of North America's largest and most reputable independent investor conferences, will host its Q2 In-Person Investor Summit May 3-4, 2022, in Manhattan. The event will be the first major in-person small-cap and microcap conference to be held in New York City since the pandemic started, bringing together, in person, some of the continent's most exciting small-cap and microcap companies, providing presenting companies with the unique opportunity to interact with credible investors.



This year's Q2 Summit will feature more than 65 carefully curated companies drawn from a wide variety of sectors, including: crypto, energy, financial, fintech, healthcare, industrials, materials and technology. The event will host upwards of 250 investors, including institutional investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and regulated investor advisors in the space.

The event will contain a series of live, 30-minute corporate presentations on four distinct tracks, with investors able to attend the company presentation of their choice. For qualified investors, one-on-ones will also be available. With the U.S. economy returning from a period of extended disruption, investors will have the invaluable opportunity to glean insights and ascertain operational updates from a series of small-cap and microcap leaders.

For this special event, Investor Summit Group will be partnering with B2i Digital (b2idigital.com) to offer even more value to presenting companies. Each participating company will receive social media and digital marketing support from B2i Digital’s community of retail investors, institutional investors and equity research analysts. B2i’s 30,000+ social followers and 12,000+ daily website visitors will provide additional investor interest for the companies.

“The Investor Summit Group came highly recommended to us by our colleagues in the capital markets space. When the opportunity arose to partner with them on the first in-person conference of note in New York City, we were excited to put our full marketing muscle behind this historic event,” noted David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital, Inc. “We’re confident that our community of investors will find this event a worthwhile allocation of time and will enjoy engaging with the companies who were hand-picked to participate.”

To view presenting companies and for complimentary investor registration, please go to: https://investorsummitgroup.com

Sasha Murray

Director of IR and Sales

M - (917) 572-8971

sasha@investorsummitgroup.com

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, who was previously the chief marketing officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.



B2i Digital Contact Information:



David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com



https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://twitter.com/davidshapiroNYC

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

