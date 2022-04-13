Infinidat Hits the 2022 CRN® Storage 100

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Infinidat to its annual Storage 100 list in the Software-defined Storage category. The Storage 100 honors best-in-class storage vendors that provide innovative products and services to the IT channel. CRN named Infinidat as one of the “The 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors, 2022” for its robust storage software platform.



Infinidat was selected for the 2022 Storage 100 list because of its demonstrated commitment to developing leading-edge, enterprise storage systems, software defined storage, and cyber resilient solutions, while building strategic relationships with channel partners. Infinidat relies almost exclusively on the channel, creating a steady stream of new revenue-generating opportunities and recurring business for solution providers.

“Infinidat has emerged as one of the top choices for the channel to sell enterprise storage solutions that provide the industry’s highest performance, rock-solid cyber resilience, 100% availability, flexible consumption models, and lower CAPEX and OPEX,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “We launched a comprehensive channel sales and marketing initiative last year that has produced phenomenal results. Being recognized on CRN’s 2022 list is a continuing testament to Infinidat’s blazing new enterprise storage software trails for channel partners, MSPs, and CSPs that deliver not only powerful technical value, but extensive business value as well.”

CRN’s prestigious list acts as a go-to resource for solution providers from the IT channel that are looking for vendors, such as Infinidat, with industry-leading offerings to form the basis of cutting-edge solutions. CRN’s Storage 100 list is selected by a panel of CRN editors and recognizes vendors across software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.

“CRN’s Storage 100 list celebrates the vendors that bring innovative technology to the IT channel at a time when the importance and prevalence of data has never been greater, regardless of company size,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize their contributions as the leading players in storage technology for 2022.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com l Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159