HTG Expands Therapeutics Team

TUCSON, Ariz., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, announced it has expanded its therapeutics team with the addition of Christina M. Carruthers, Ph.D., an experienced program leader in drug discovery and development. Dr. Carruthers joins HTG as Vice President of Target Strategy and Early Development, a key position for the company’s Therapeutics Division.



“Dr. Carruthers has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, with her experiences spanning drug discovery, early development, registration and due diligence supporting pipeline development through partnerships and acquisitions,” said Dr. Stephen A. Barat, Senior Vice President of Therapeutics at HTG. “This well-rounded experience will be invaluable as we continue to leverage our proprietary RNA platform in our efforts to disrupt the traditional drug discovery process and bring innovative small molecule therapeutic candidates forward.”

Dr. Carruthers was most recently with Moderna Therapeutics, serving as Scientific Director and Research Area Leader for Rare Diseases, and coordinated the nonclinical plans, data review and scientific communications across several programs. Before that, she was a Scientific Director with Janssen Research & Development, where she led discovery and early-development stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities from small molecules to RNA. She also served as Director of Preclinical Development and Operations at Scynexis, and held various scientific roles at Allergan, Inc. and Covance Laboratories. A graduate of Central Connecticut State University, she earned a Doctor of Philosophy at Bowling Green State University before becoming a Postdoctoral Fellow in Reproductive and Developmental Biology at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

“New therapeutic approaches grounded in RNA either as target or modality have the potential to reform our thinking on how to understand and ultimately treat diseases. I believe HTG’s proprietary technologies will undoubtedly play a key role in this area of scientific advancement and I’m very excited to become a member of this dynamic team,” said Dr. Carruthers.

A video providing an overview of HTG’s Therapeutics Division is available on the company’s website.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, clinical diagnostics and targeted therapeutics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding HTG’s proprietary RNA platform potentially disrupting the traditional drug discovery process and bringing innovative small molecule therapeutic candidates forward, HTG’s proprietary technologies playing a key role in new therapeutic approaches grounded in RNA either as target or modality, the benefits of HTG’s RNA platform and other potential benefits of HTG’s RNA platform and technologies. Words such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that our RNA platform and medicinal chemistry technologies may not provide the benefits that we expect; risks associated with our ability to develop and commercialize our products; the risk that our products and services may not be adopted by biopharmaceutical companies or other customers as anticipated, or at all; our ability to manufacture our products to meet demand; competition in our industry; additional capital and credit availability; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and our customers; and product liability claims. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

