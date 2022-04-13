CloudShare to Host Sales Enablement Leaders at Industry Roundtable

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudShare , the product experience company, announces it will host an industry event for sales enablement thought leaders and industry influencers. Following are details about the event:



WHO : The following sales enablement thought leaders have confirmed their participation: Mario M. Martinez Jr ., Steffaney Zohrabyan , Mike Kunkle , Felix Krueger , Alice Heiman (moderator) and Rachel Mae .





: The following sales enablement thought leaders have confirmed their participation: ., , , , (moderator) and . WHAT : Among the topics they will cover are: why sales enablement became a lot more important during the pandemic; how to bridge the gap between buyer preferences and sales behaviors; the sales enablement pro’s tech stack in a digital world; and how to build a successful sales learning/training program. Following the event, CloudShare will publish a summary capturing the highlights and perspectives of the participants.





: Among the topics they will cover are: why sales enablement became a lot more important during the pandemic; how to bridge the gap between buyer preferences and sales behaviors; the sales enablement pro’s tech stack in a digital world; and how to build a successful sales learning/training program. Following the event, CloudShare will publish a summary capturing the highlights and perspectives of the participants. WHEN : The event will take place on Wednesday, April 27th at 1:00pm EST.





: The event will take place on Wednesday, April 27th at 1:00pm EST. WHERE: The event will not have a live audience, except for invited press and exclusive guests. It will, however, be recorded and available afterward.



“This virtual roundtable aims to give a voice to some of the thought leaders who are shaping our industry,” said Annie Reiss, Chief Marketing Officer at CloudShare. “As an organization that is passionate about bridging the gap between the old way of doing sales and the modern expectations that buyers have in a digital world, we are honored to host the event and excited to hear what they have to say.”

About CloudShare

CloudShare is a leading product experience platform that helps software companies increase customer acquisition and retention by providing their end-users with highly engaging hands-on virtual POCs, demos, and training experiences in the cloud.

CloudShare’s virtual experiences are easily replicated in the cloud and purpose-built to generate user engagement that ultimately impacts key business metrics such as repeat purchase rates, lower support costs, higher win rates, faster sales cycle, and more.

CloudShare is proud to serve leading global software companies such as Atlassian, SAI Global, ForgeRock, Salesforce, and more.