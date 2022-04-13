Worldwide Dehumidifier Industry to 2027 - Featuring AB Electrolux, Danby and TCL Technology Among Others

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dehumidifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dehumidifier market reached a value of US$ 3.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.65 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A dehumidifier is an electrical appliance that removes moisture from the air by condensing it into liquid water. It reduces humidity levels while preventing the growth of allergens, such as dust mites, mold, and mildew. It also keeps bread and cereal fresh without getting stale for a long time. Besides this, it prevents computer equipment, electronics, and tools from corrosion and helps lower energy costs by enabling the air conditioner (AC) to run more efficiently. As a result, it finds extensive applications in electronics and semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.



Dehumidifier Market Trends:

The increasing utilization of dehumidifiers in households to control moisture and prevent the growth of bacteria and mold represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for dehumidifiers in industrial sectors to reduce moisture. This, along with rapid industrialization and the escalating demand for energy-efficient products across the globe, is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for advanced portable dehumidifiers with automatic temperature and humidity sensing capabilities.

This, coupled with the rising need to quickly dry plasters and slabs and maintain humidity levels in real-estate hardware stores, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, stringent energy-efficient standards implemented by governments of numerous countries are catalyzing the demand for energy-efficient dehumidifiers. Additionally, the development of cold storage, warehousing, and pharmaceutical manufacturing units worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the end-users. Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the overall product quality, which is projected to increase their overall sales.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dehumidifier market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, technology, distribution channel and end use.



Breakup by Product:

Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

Heat Pump Dehumidifier

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Breakup by Technology:

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Electrolux, Condair Group AG, Danby, DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, General Filters Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Research Products Corporation, TCL Technology and Therma-Stor LLC.



