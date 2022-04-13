Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on May 2-3, 2022

BEVERLY, Mass, and TORONTO, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on May 2-3, 2022.



David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will represent the Company at a presentation to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center at 1:30 PM EDT on Monday May 2, 2022, and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during both days of the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Company also announced that on April 12, 2022 it granted a total of 446,000 stock options to purchase common shares and 744,877 restricted share units (“RSUs”) pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The options are exercisable at Cdn $1.92 per share and expire ten years from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the Plan. A total of 562,768 RSUs were granted to the Company’s directors, CEO, CTO, and CFO. Option grants vest over four years and RSUs over three years. The board also approved an amendment to the Plan to increase the number of shares subject to the Plan by 5,000,000 shares (the “Amendment”) and to submit the Amendment to shareholders for approval at the Company’s next annual meeting. In the event the Amendment and the RSUs granted under such Amendment are not approved by the shareholders at such meeting, the Amendment and the RSU grants will automatically terminate.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEO Michael Bruns, CFO Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. 978-921-2050 978-921-2050 ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd Glen Akselrod Bristol Investor Relations 905-326-1888 glen@bristolir.com



