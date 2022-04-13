Owler Launches Owler Max, the Ultimate Sales Companion Tool to Empower Sales Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owler , the world's most extensive community-driven business information and insights platform, today introduced Owler Max. Owler Max is a fresh sales enablement offering providing actionable insights on target accounts, allowing sales professionals to work faster and smarter. The platform slashes sales research time, providing sales teams with up-to-date data, insights, and business news all in one place - on Owler’s Max platform.

With unlimited access to over 15 million company profiles, Owler Max helps sales teams monitor key accounts, personalize their outreach, and discover new prospects faster. Through seamless integrations with major CRM and collaboration tools - including Salesforce and Slack - data and insights from Owler are delivered immediately, allowing sales teams to create tasks and reminders for personalized outreach quickly and accurately. Owler Max’s integrations enable teams to unite around key account events, including M&A activity, new funding, and leadership changes. Its advanced search features allow filtering by revenue, location, company size, status, and more.

“Personalized prospecting is a winning strategy, and sales intelligence is the key to unlocking true sales potential. Poor quality data will affect your team’s chances of success,” said Tim Harsch, CEO of Owler. “Owler Max cuts your research time, allowing your team to focus on selling more, selling better, and selling faster. Boosting your pipeline volume and revenue is as simple as subscribing.”

According to Gartner , 53% of surveyed organizations attribute poor sales data quality to inaccurate and incomplete data. Owler Max enables organizations to boost their growth and better serve customers by equipping revenue-generating teams with accurate and timely data. Strong, accurate data makes it easy for sales professionals to personalize their outreach to target accounts and build stronger customer relationships.

Founded in 2011 and acquired by Meltwater in 2021, Owler is the largest crowdsourced company data provider. Owler datasets are proprietary and sourced first-hand, powered by a community of over 5 million global business professionals representing an active business community. Owler Max’s fresh, accurate and exclusive data, not found on any competitor platforms, eliminates time-consuming additional research.

"Researching and identifying prospects can be incredibly time-consuming, but crucial. You need to pitch to potential clients at the right time; otherwise, you're not going to be able to close the deal," said Christopher Bennett, Inside Sales Manager at Anitian. "Owler has been a key figure in closing over $1 million in sales opportunities."

To learn more about Owler Max or schedule a demo, please visit https://corp.owler.com/owlermax .

About Owler

Owler is the world’s largest community-driven business information and insights platform. Owler provides exclusive firmographic and competitive data on over 15 million private and public businesses, curated from a community of 5 million business professionals. Owler helps professionals outsmart their competition with actionable insights and real-time alerts about the companies that matter to them. To learn more, visit corp.owler.com, call the US number at 1-650-242-9253, or email support at support@owler.com.