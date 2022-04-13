Grow Therapy In-Network with Optum Nationally to Provide Members Access to High-Quality Mental Health Care

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grow Therapy , a leader in helping create life-changing therapeutic connections between therapists and clients, today announced its mental health care services are now available as an in-network benefit to all Optum members. Optum, part of the UnitedHealth Group, is the nation’s largest managed behavioral health organization, serving 120 million individual consumers and 80 percent of health plans. Bringing Grow Therapy’s multi-thousand therapy and psychiatry provider group in-network with Optum means it can now connect its provider network to more than 100 million more people in need, giving them more options to find the therapist that best meets their needs and takes their insurance, no matter where they are located.



Grow Therapy was founded in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic started because its founders knew that more than half of therapists do not accept insurance due to administrative burdens like all of the paperwork involved to file a claim. Today therapists are increasingly difficult to find , as even in metropolitan areas therapists are at capacity with closed wait-lists, making the need for accessible and affordable mental health care access more urgent than ever. Grow Therapy’s group currently has thousands of highly qualified and vetted mental health providers who are taking new clients.

Grow Therapy is proven to elevate care quality, using measurement-based care and machine learning to improve patient matching and triage. Using Grow Therapy, people can search for a therapist with the confidence that they will find a provider that fits their insurance background, and needs, no matter where they are located. Scheduling is easy and clients can book instantly to see their therapist for the first time within two days. All therapists on Grow Therapy’s network meet our high-quality standards and have been interviewed and vetted for experience and passion.

“Mental health awareness has finally grown to the point where it’s a topic frequently discussed across all walks of society - from children, to those in military service, to those incarcerated in the prison system, and beyond,” said Jake Cooper, co-founder, and CEO of Grow Therapy. “However, therapists can still be very difficult to find. Our relationship with Optum will more than double the number of people who have access to our mental health services across the United States. We currently have more than 2,000 highly-qualified therapists available to those in need, and are adding more to our network every day.”

To make it less of a burden for therapists to accept insurance, Grow Therapy functions as the technology and centralized team providing the resources to help therapists operate in-network. As a result of a therapist being in-network through Grow Therapy, it cuts the price of an average visit for clients to less than $40, and in many cases, the visits are all covered.