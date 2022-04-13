Koreconx & Justly Celebrate Partnership on Koretalkx #2 on ESG in Raising Capital

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a daily increase in demand for investments in companies focused on ESG (Environmental, Social, & Corporate Governance), KoreConX is thrilled to announce one more strategic KorePartner to its ecosystem: JUSTLY Markets LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, operating an online capital raising platform for ESG-principled companies and for solutions in the ESG space.

This partnership combines KoreConX's expertise and innovation with its All-In-One Platform - an ecosystem of KorePartners that brings solutions during all stages of the offerings - with JUSTLY's approach to provide visibility on privately-held firms looking for impact investors. In the current scenario, it is essential to have the background of seasoned broker-dealers such as JUSTLY. "Adding experience and a high level of compliance - especially in a segment that attracts as much attention as ESG - brings a necessary level of trust to both issuers and investors," says Peter Daneyko, CRO at KoreConX.

Paul Karrlsson-Willis, CEO of JUSTLY Markets, highlights the partnership: "We are delighted to be part of this trusted ecosystem and the All-In-One Platform. Companies that raise money through JUSTLY have the benefit of working with our capital markets team to structure the best deal that suits their needs, and to find investors, whether they are retail, accredited or institutional. We also appreciate the education that the KoreSummits bring. With these free events, we educate issuers, as well as novice, accredited, and institutional investors, helping them better understand and mitigate risk in the private equity space."

On Tuesday, April 19, 12 PM ET, Daneyko and Karrlsson-Willis will be live on KoreConX's LinkedIn Page to talk about ESG, misconceptions and evolutions of the area, which has become much more a social aspect recently. "With a combination of expert professionals and beginners inside, both new and old companies must adapt to this new public-driven demand of environmental, social responsibility and governance," adds Daneyko.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach and to ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single ecosystem to connect companies to capital market and secondary markets, also broker-dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments.

About JUSTLY

JUSTLY by Ideanomics is a global crowdfunding platform that provides investors of all sizes with access to private equity markets. With a focus on companies with ESG principles and solutions that address ESG needs, investors can select from a carefully curated portfolio of visionary companies that reflect their values and join a growing community of people who believe in making a difference. JUSTLY is a member of FINRA and working on its ESG certification. For more information, go to www.InvestJUSTLY.com.

###

Media Contacts:

KoreConX

Rafael Gonçalves

rafael@koreconx.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment