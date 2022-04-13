The Global Synthetic Paper Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,287.3 Mn By The Year 2030

Companies operating in the global synthetic paper market are PPG Industries, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Yupo Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, Arjobex SAS, MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Transilwrap Company, Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., American Profol Inc., Relyco Sales, Inc., Neenah Inc., among others.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent study highlights various advantages of synthetic paper over their pulp-derived counterparts. It forecasts a sales uptick, indicating impressive growth of the synthetic paper market between 2022 and 2030. Until a few years ago, pulp derived paper boasted dominance in the industry. However, the wheels of change are turning faster than expected, catapulting synthetic paper manufacturers to the fore.

Request Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12186

List Of Key Players Covered in Synthetic Paper Market are:

PPG Industries Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Yupo Corporation

Hop Industries Corporation

Arjobex SAS

MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Transilwrap Company Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

American Profol Inc.

Relyco Sales Inc.

Neenah Inc.



Synthetic papers are obtained from resin. The process of developing this variety of paper has greatly quickly evolved in the last couple of years. While their composition is more similar to a plastic film, they have feel and appearance similar to a paper.

Various factors are spurring the demand for synthetic fibers. One of foremost importance remains the increasing focus towards environmental sustainability. Consumers nowadays are shunning plastic use for eco-friendlier alternatives. Synthetic papers because recycled thus have found increasing application in the packaging sector.

A rising number of product manufacturers are shifting their production to suit the evolving consumer taste. Providing recycled packages have become a prominent strategy for luring consumers and businesses are unlikely to let the opportunity slip through their hand. Besides packaging, synthetic papers find increasing applications in various outdoor purposes.

The rising demand witness especially for outdoor applications is aided by remarkable advantages of synthetic paper. They are resistant to water and tear and can endure erratic weather better than traditional paper. These very features are attributable to their increasing use as tags in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synthetic-paper-market

In its recent study, FMI offers a comprehensive analysis of the synthetic paper market. It uncovers hidden growth opportunities besides cautioning the market players against potential threats. Some of the prevailing trends highlighted in the report are:

The unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak will cause stunted growth. Restrictions imposed on travel to contain the virus have caused various supply chain disruptions

The demand for better quality and inexpensive papers for digital printing will aid the expansion of the market

Asia Pacific will boast leading market share, backed by rising demand in India and China

The Middle East and Africa will emerge as a lucrative market especially due to abundant availability of raw materials required for synthetic paper production

“Rising use of tags and labels in packaging will enable growth in the synthetic paper market. Studies suggest that the market will gain significantly from the U.S. FDA approval for the use of RFID tags in pharmaceutical packaging,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Who is winning?

The market exhibits prevalence of a high degree of competition. In order to gain edge over rivals market players are focusing on innovative launches. Through this they intend to expand their portfolio.

Get Valuable Insights into Synthetic Paper Market

Future Market Insights executive level blueprint of the synthetic paper market in its report. It offers refined forecasts pertaining to revenue growth witnessed across various segments. Trends impacting the market’s trajectory across these segments are also studied in detail for a period between 2022 and 2030.

The report studies the global synthetic paper market in terms of raw material into BOPP and HDPE. Based on application the market can be segmented into printing, paper bags, and labels. On the basis of end-use industry, the market covers paper, packaging, and others. Regionally, the global submarine cables market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Detailed Table of Content:

Executive Summary Global Market Outlook Demand-side Trends Supply-side Trends Technology Roadmap Analysis Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview Market Coverage / Taxonomy Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Background Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunity Trends Scenario Forecast Demand in Optimistic Scenario Demand in Likely Scenario Demand in Conservative Scenario Opportunity Map Analysis Product Life Cycle Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Supply Side Participants and their Roles Producers Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers) Wholesalers and Distributors Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain List of Component Suppliers List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s Value Chain Analysis Profit Margin Analysis Wholesalers and Distributors Retailers Regulatory Landscape Regional Parent Market Outlook

Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2030, By Material Introduction / Key Findings Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis By Material, 2015-2021 Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis and Forecast By Material, 2022-2030 BOPP HDPE Others (PVC and PET) Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Material, 2015-2021 Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Material, 2022-2030

Global Synthetic Paper Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2030, By Application Introduction / Key Findings Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021 Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Tonnes) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2030 Printing Packaging Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2015-2021 Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2022-2030



TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12186

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Cutter-Box Packaging Market Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2022

Liquid Carton Packaging Market - Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts

Heat Transfer Paper Market Size, Share, Development by 2031

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.



Contact Us:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/synthetic-paper-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs