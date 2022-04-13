Former Nike Deputy CISO Joins Eureka’s Board of Advisors to Drive Secure Enterprise Cloud Data Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka Security welcomes new board advisor Rob Geurtsen, former Deputy CISO of Nike, to bolster its offering of Data Security Posture Management. His decades of experience in enterprise cybersecurity operations are expected to significantly enhance Eureka’s B2B product strategy.



A recognized industry leader, Geurtsen is best known for his 29-year tenure as Deputy CISO at Nike. Having occupied both management and strategy roles in IT and Global Operations, his wide range of expertise includes incident response, intelligence, cyber data analytics, attack surface management and security technology services.

Geurtsen will critically advise the company on its product offering and use cases for enterprise environments. He warns that “Enterprise cloud environments are overflowing with highly valuable data stored across the cloud and leveraged by development and business teams, while CISOs and security teams struggle to keep up. This is all thanks to new platforms, dynamic scaling, test and pre-production processes.”

In joining Eureka’s board, Geurtsen shared that “Traditional security tools offer little variance in their controls, no automation, limited visibility and security and compliance risks. Eureka’s vision for cloud data security – using automation to provide seamless discovery, classification and integrated processes for all stored organizational data – addresses these issues head on. This will revolutionize the space and significantly help my peers.”

Eureka raised an $8 million seed round led by YL Ventures in January of 2022. The startup was conceived by founders Liat Hayun, CEO and Asaf Weiss, CTO, after months of painstaking research into the cloud data security landscape. Hayun explains how “Every customer environment is unique. Tapping into a ready knowledge base of customer insights has enabled us to root out major thematic problems ahead of the rest of the market and design a solution to address real workflow and security concerns. With his extensive background, Rob will help us further improve customer experience and provide real value with our platform.”

Eureka advisors include Edna Conway, VP, Security & Risk Officer, Azure Hardware Systems & Infrastructure at Microsoft; David Hannigan, Director of Product Security Assurance at Google Cloud; Andy Ellis, former CSO at Akamai Technologies; Maarten Van Horenbeeck, CISO at Zendesk; Assaf Rappaport, CEO at Wiz and Ben Bernstein, former CEO at Twistlock, acquired by Palo Alto Networks.

About Eureka

The Eureka Cloud Data Security Posture Management platform enables security teams to successfully navigate the ongoing and often chaotic expansion and growth of cloud data. Eureka automatically discovers entire enterprise cloud data store footprints, data store content and security and compliance risk while continuously monitoring, improving and communicating cloud data security posture and compliance. With Eureka, enterprise users are free to store, access and leverage data with guardrails that don’t interfere with business agility and operations, while security stakeholders are empowered to implement change rapidly and non-intrusively.

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner

dmontner@montner.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed7776f-496f-47b6-982e-95240e587827