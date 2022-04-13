Quit Genius Earns LegitScript Certification

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quit Genius , the world’s first digital clinic for treating multiple substance addictions, announced today that it has earned its LegitScript Certification.



Quit Genius met LegitScript’s rigorous standards, including seventeen checkpoints covering company policies and procedures, business practices, staff history, and a review of website content. This certification demonstrates that Quit Genius employs properly licensed providers and complies with local and federal regulations. LegitScript also provides the only certification and monitoring service for US drug and alcohol addiction treatment providers that is relied on by Google, Microsoft, and Facebook to vet advertisers for eligibility.

“Quit Genius is proud to receive this certification as we’ve worked relentlessly to ensure our members have access to the highest quality providers and tech-enabled services possible to improve their lives and treat their addictions,” said Yusuf Sherwani, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Quit Genius. “With the country in a serious mental health crisis and overdoses at an all-time high, people need better access to evidence-based addiction treatment, and our digital clinic, which continues to meet demanding industry standards and certification processes, is well positioned to help them in their recovery.”

Quit Genius delivers the industry’s most complete virtual clinical care model for addiction. The program combines virtual behavioral therapy with approved medication and connected devices to help people overcome addiction from the comfort and privacy of their own home. To date, Quit Genius has helped more than 750,000 people improve their lives and conquer their addictions. The average success rate for people in the Quit Genius tobacco program is 52 percent, far higher than traditional methods. Members enrolled in the Quit Genius alcohol program have a 62 percent reduction in alcohol use frequency within the first 30 days of care.

Already recognized as the #1 digital clinic for substance addictions, Quit Genius grew revenue by 10x in 2021, and now partners with more than 100 employer and health plan clients, covering 2.5M lives. Its headcount grew by 4x in the past year. Quit Genius is the only such solution with 8 peer-reviewed studies and a randomized controlled trial demonstrating best-in-class outcomes.

