WoodWorks, Think Wood Release Volume 2 of Mass Timber Design Manual

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WoodWorks and Think Wood today released Volume 2 of the Mass Timber Design Manual, a free interactive resource offering a comprehensive collection of the most up-to-date information on topics from mass timber construction and design best practices to case studies and information on sustainability and taller wood buildings.

Mass timber buildings are on the rise across the U.S., driven by market interest in their low-carbon, aesthetics, speed-of-construction and market-differentiation benefits. Analysts estimate that the construction of timber buildings for new urban dwellers could store up to 680 million tons of carbon a year, with these carbon benefits lasting throughout the building's lifespan. Evidence suggests people feel a sense of well-being when exposed to wood in a building, and many designers cite the warm and natural attributes of wood as a reason for its use. Based on studies regarding sales premiums for green buildings, an MIT Center for Real Estate paper suggests that a 7.50% premium in valuation may be achievable in a mass timber structure from an investor looking specifically for green real estate assets.

"Today, we need the built environment to be lower-carbon, healthier, and more affordable. We're excited to see and support innovative mass timber designs in building types from multifamily to schools and offices," said Ryan Flom, Chief Marketing Officer of the Softwood Lumber Board. "Wood creates spaces that attract a new generation of eco-minded employees, residents, and occupants."

Volume 2 of the manual features more than 30 pages of new content, including 10 new case studies of cutting-edge timber projects, expert Q+As, technical resources, and more. Topics include:

Product Overviews

Mass Timber Construction Management

Creating Efficient Structural Grids for a Mass Timber Building

CLT Diaphragms

Tall Mass Timber Fundamentals

Code Requirements

"At the end of 2021, there were nearly 600 mass timber buildings in the U.S. alone. That number is growing by the day," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks President and CEO. "WoodWorks has provided technical support on 428 projects to date, at no cost to the project teams. We're also supporting 744 that are in design. The carbon benefits of the projects we've supported account for 493 million metric tons of stored carbon and one billion metric tons of GHG emissions avoided."

The 2022 Mass Timber Design Manual can be downloaded for free here. Funding for the manual was provided by the Softwood Lumber Board.

About the Softwood Lumber Board

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the uses as well as the environmental and economic benefits of softwood lumber products. Programs and initiatives supported by the SLB, including American Wood Council, Think Wood and WoodWorks, focus on increasing the demand for lumber products in the United States. For more information, visit www.softwoodlumberboard.org.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks - Wood Products Council is a non-profit that provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering, and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. Staffed with architects, structural engineers, and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design. Major funding comes from the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), USDA Forest Service, and Forestry Innovation Investment. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email help@woodworks.org.

About Think Wood

Advances in wood construction reimagine the future of the built environment, combining strength with sustainability. Think Wood provides commercial, multifamily and single-family home design and build resources to architects, developers, and contractors, including education, research, design tools, and innovative project profiles. For more information, visit www.ThinkWood.com.

