119 LPL Financial Advisors Named 2022 Forbes Best-In-State

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that 119 LPL affiliated advisors were ranked among the top advisors in their respective states in the 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. This is up from 92 last year.



“We are thrilled to congratulate the LPL advisors recognized on this distinguished list by Forbes,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “These advisors have shown up for their clients in extraordinary ways, and it’s clear that they share a high standard of professionalism and experience.”

See all of the LPL advisors ranked on this year’s list.

“While each one of these advisors has their own unique approach to wealth management, their client-centric style, passion and drive to support their clients as they work toward their financial aspirations is admirable,” Xavier continued. “By harnessing the value of the independent model, these advisors are providing differentiated experiences for their clients. We look forward to supporting these advisors with innovative capabilities and business resources designed to help them thrive.”

According to Forbes, the annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

View the complete list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve,* supporting nearly 20,000 financial advisors, and approximately 800 institution-based investment programs and 500 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2021); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 Company as of June 2021. LPL and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

