Globex: Update on Labyrinth Gold Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update as reported by Labyrinth Resources (LRL-ASX) on Globex’s Labyrinth royalty property in Dasserat township, Quebec (formerly named Russian Kid or Rocmec 1 Gold Mine). Globex retains a 5% Gross Metal Royalty on the first 25,000 oz of gold production from the property and a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on all production thereafter.



The highlights of the nine-page Labyrinth Resources press release (click to access) titled “Drilling continues to generate highly encouraging results as part of strategy for maiden JORC Resource. First eight holes all hit Boucher lode; Plus, drilling hits new mineralization outside the current non-JORC Resource” are the following:

Maiden underground exploration program at flagship Labyrinth Gold Project in Quebec progressing well, with over 2,000m of diamond drilling completed



Initial 8 holes have all intercepted the targeted Boucher lode at planned depth, with core visually displaying a well-developed quartz vein hosting pyrite and chalcopyrite. The vein has ranged from 1.5m to 6m wide with a significant alteration assemblage consisting of sericite and carbonate up to 18m wide;



Visible gold intersected outside the current non-JORC resource between the Talus and Boucher lodes; this highlights potential to expand the known mineralization and validates Labyrinth’s initial appraisal of the resource;



Compilation of a maiden JORC Resource (existing NI43-101 foreign estimate is 2.1Mt at 7.1g/t for 479,000oz) remains on track for delivery in 2022;



(Note: Production royalties become payable upon the start of production).

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

