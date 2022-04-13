EnWave Hosts Showcase Event with Elea to Highlight the Synergies of PEF + REV™ Technologies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") is partnering with Elea, the global leader in Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology, to host a showcase event on the synergizing of PEF and Radiant Energy Vacuum Dehydration (REV™) for faster, higher quality, low energy drying for food applications.

The two-day showcase event is taking place April 21 - 22 at Elea’s R&D center in Quakenbruck, Germany where leaders in food innovation from around the world will meet to learn more about the applications and benefits of these two technologies paired together to make superior shelf-stable dried foods. The event will consist of presentations from PEF and REV process experts, followed by live demonstrations and one-to-one sessions in Elea’s pilot halls.



With over 200 installed systems, Elea is the world’s leading provider of PEF systems to the food and beverage industries. PEF works by gently puncturing the cell membrane of the organic material, whatever the size of cell, leading to enhanced product and process benefits. The PEF process is targeted, gentle, and clean. Using PEF facilitates faster, easier water removal, and softens the raw material being processed. The advantages of using PEF for dried products include greater yield, less product waste, and improved economics. Taste, smell, and colour in food products are all also enhanced through the use of PEF. Elea’s PEF process accelerates drying times and can allow for the processing of higher capacities. EnWave believes that using PEF as a pre-treatment to REV will allow its licensed partners to innovate products of the highest quality and taste while improving processing economics.

EnWave has placed a 10kW REV machine at Elea’s state-of-the-art pilot plant facility in Quakenbruck, Germany to showcase the material benefits of marrying the two technologies for the production of dried fruit, vegetable, meat, seafood, dairy and confectionary products. EnWave is leveraging this machine placement and the strategic collaboration with Elea to drive new business development and sales opportunities for REV drying equipment. Elea and EnWave have also appointed ScanStore A/S as a key European sales representative specializing in the advanced fruit and vegetable processing sector.

We are looking forward to opening our doors at Elea in Germany to discover the potential of combining Elea’s Pulsed Electric Field technology and EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum dehydration capabilities. Media contacts are welcome to attend on Thursday, April 21 to participate in live demonstrations, please contact Sabrina Niemeyer at s.niemeyer@elea-technology.com for further information and to confirm your attendance.

About Elea GmbH

Elea is the world’s leading provider of Pulsed Electric Field Systems (PEF) to the food, beverage & scientific sectors. Eleaporation, developed over many years, is rapidly transforming food and beverage manufacturing around the world.

PEF changes the physical structure of fresh produce resulting in significant increases in yield, freshness, flavour, and nutritional preservation – plus savings in time and energy.

Elea’s staff work closely with clients to provide tailor-made solutions through a process that involves initial briefing and research, developing, building, testing, installation, and on-going maintenance of their approved PEF systems.

This close collaboration yields many exciting new opportunities, inventions, and technical advances which continually progresses our collective learning and development while increasing our industry-leading knowledge of PEF.

For more information on Elea, please visit elea-technology.com.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Vancouver, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.



With more than forty-five royalty-generating partners spanning twenty countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

In addition, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell REV-dried snack products within North America, including the popular Moon Cheese® brand, and serve as a co-manufacturer for third parties.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food and cannabis producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits:

Food and ingredients companies can produce exciting new products, reach optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.



Cannabis producers can dry four to six times faster, retain 20% more terpenes and 25% more cannabinoids, and achieve at least a 3-log reduction in crop-destroying microbes.



Learn more at EnWave.net.

