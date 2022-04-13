BSH Home Appliances to Open Experience & Design Center in Washington, D.C.

The new BSH facility, located within CityCenterDC, will offer best-in-class experiences from home appliance brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau

This location will be the seventh BSH Experience & Design Center in North America

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSH Home Appliances Corporation is bringing its immersive Experience & Design Center format to Washington D.C. by early 2023, featuring the latest innovations from renowned home appliance brands Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau. The new 7,125-square-foot BSH location will be housed on the ground floor of 950 New York Avenue within the CityCenterDC complex. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the latest design trends and smart home solutions, participate in interactive cooking sessions, and more.

“Washington D.C. is an important market for BSH and we are excited to more directly engage with our customers in the area at the BSH Experience & Design Center,” said Thomas Staebler, Head of Experience and Design Centers, North America, for BSH Home Appliances. “Whether the need is compact appliances for multi-family residences that don’t sacrifice performance or design, or a full suite of appliances that offer the latest in smart home solutions for every lifestyle, visitors to our newest BSH location will have an opportunity to find the perfect fit for their homes.”

BSH currently has Experience & Design Centers located in Irvine, Calif., New York City, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto, along with a location scheduled to open in Miami this year. Each Experience & Design Center offers guests opportunities to see, touch and learn more about industry-leading home appliances from Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau, as well as see them in action during live cooking demonstrations in the Demo Kitchen and Prep Kitchen.

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. BSH sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Home Appliances Group, headquartered in Munich, Germany, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, and LaFollette, Tennessee. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Oak Ridge and Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us/

Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

Finn Partners

310-882-4016

deborah@finnpartners.com