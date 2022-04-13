Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Engages RedChip Companies, Inc. to Lead Investor Relations Efforts

CHATSWORTH, CA , April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi"), (OTCQB: CVAT), the company developing and marketing patented technologies to lessen the environmental impact of large-scale industrial liquid-processing industries, engages a premier IR and digital marketing firm, RedChip Companies, Inc. (“RedChip”), to lead its investor relations efforts. RedChip will facilitate greater shareholder awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news.

RedChip’s unique platform combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing, including social media and email marketing, as well as a weekly TV show, the RedChip Money Report®, which airs on Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET every Saturday. RedChip’s traditional investor relations platform includes retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities, press release writing, strategic counsel, management of quarterly conference calls, script writing, PowerPoint presentation development, and more.

“CTi has established itself and commercially developed applications in water treatment, agriculture, renewable fuels, and alcoholic beverages. We are excited to share this compelling story with the investment community as we help to expand market awareness for CTi and communicate their development and growth strategy to institutional and retail investors. CTi is well positioned in the market, and we will strive to accelerate their continued growth by playing an important role in their corporate outreach,” said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip.

Neil Voloshin, CTi’s COO & CFO commented, "We have chosen RedChip because this firm has an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We are entering an exciting phase of our business lifecycle and look forward to working with the team of professionals at RedChip to help us target and expand our investor audience and ensure we are communicating effectively with our shareholders."

About RedChip Companies, Inc.

RedChip is the world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York and Pittsburgh, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and currently represents 70+ emerging growth companies. https://www.RedChip.com/

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 48 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions such as “We are entering an exciting phase of our business lifecycle and look forward to working with the team of professionals at RedChip to help us target and expand our investor audience and ensure we are communicating effectively with our shareholders..” These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

818-718-0905

info@ctinanotech.com