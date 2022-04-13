Medical Weight Loss and Beauty Helps Californians Lose Weight and Feel Confident in Their Own Skin

Pasadena, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many different reasons for wanting to lose weight and look your best, from feeling confident in your own skin to wanting to get healthier and fitter. Every year, losing weight is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in America, and yet so many people struggle to achieve this goal – maybe you are one of them? Sometimes, you simply need help and support in reaching your goals.

Medical Weight Loss and Beauty was founded by Dr. James Kojian M.D., a world-renowned expert in safe and effective anti-aging and weight loss treatments. As a weight loss clinic and medical spa rolled into one, Medical Weight Loss and Beauty has helped countless Californians achieve their weight loss goals and feel more confident in their own skin. By offering everything from Botox injections to medically assisted weight loss services, Dr. Kojian and his team work tirelessly to ensure clients leave the clinic feeling beautiful and glowing with confidence.

Lose weight for good

If you want to lose some pounds to get back to your old weight and feel more like yourself, or if you’ve always struggled with yo-yo dieting and are fed up of being constantly overweight, the skilled Medical Weight Loss and Beauty team can help.

One weight loss solution that’s offered at the clinic involves the use of prescription phentermine pills. Phentermine is a substance that can suppress your appetite, boost your energy levels and metabolism, and improve your mood, making it easier to lose stubborn weight and keep it off for good!

This physician-supervised phentermine program will empower you to maximize your weight loss results while getting expert support and advice at every stage of your journey. What’s more, all treatments offered at the clinic are safe, effective and FDA-approved, giving you peace of mind as well as confidence!

Love the skin you’re in

Dr. Kojian and his team at Medical Weight Loss and Beauty are passionate about boosting the confidence in every patient who walks through the clinic’s doors. Once you arrive, they will do everything in their power to make you feel better about your health and looks, offering a range of skin treatments to enhance your natural beauty and help you love the skin you’re in.

Botox and Dysport injections – plus dermal fillers like Juvederm, Restylane, and Revanesse – can all work really well to rewind the clock and improve the look and feel of your skin. If you’re suffering from fine lines and wrinkles, these injections can really help to provide fullness to the skin reduce the visibility of these wrinkles, giving you a more youthful appearance and boosting your confidence as a result.

More information

Medical Weight Loss and Beauty is a medically assisted weight loss clinic conveniently located in Pasadena, CA. The clinic specializes in phentermine weight loss solutions and dermal injections, and has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX.

To find out more about the company and browse the list of services, you can visit the website at http://www.medicalweightlossbeauty.com. For a free consultation, please call 626 777 7900.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/medical-weight-loss-and-beauty-helps-californians-lose-weight-and-feel-confident-in-their-own-skin/