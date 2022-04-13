Publication of a Circular
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")
LEI number: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
The Company has issued a Circular (the "Circular") setting out proposals relating to certain changes to the Company's Management Agreement.
Full details of these proposed changes are set out in the Circular and are conditional upon the approval of the Company's shareholders at a General Meeting to be held at 4pm on 26 May 2022 following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting convened for 3pm, at which a resolution to approve the amendments will be proposed.
The Circular will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
and on the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at:
www.albion.capital/funds/AATG/circular2022.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Will Fraser-Allen
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
13 April 2022