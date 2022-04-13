Publication of a Circular

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

LEI number: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

The Company has issued a Circular (the "Circular") setting out proposals relating to certain changes to the Company's Management Agreement.

Full details of these proposed changes are set out in the Circular and are conditional upon the approval of the Company's shareholders at a General Meeting to be held at 4pm on 26 May 2022 following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting convened for 3pm, at which a resolution to approve the amendments will be proposed.

The Circular will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

and on the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at:

www.albion.capital/funds/AATG/circular2022.pdf

For further information, please contact:



Will Fraser-Allen

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850

13 April 2022