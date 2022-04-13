Italy’s Largest Public Broadcaster RAI Expands Use of Avid Software and Storage

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that multichannel broadcaster Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI) is making extensive enhancements to optimize the flexibility and scalability of the production workflows serving its five national broadcast channels. The company’s multi-year agreement with Avid extends RAI’s longstanding use of Avid solutions and consists of upgrades to the MediaCentral® platform, Media Composer® video editing software and the addition of Avid NEXIS® storage systems.



“As a multichannel broadcaster delivering a massive volume of original content, it’s crucial to be ready to scale production capacity whenever we need it,” said Ubaldo Toni, Director of Technology, RAI. “Augmenting our workflows with the latest Avid solutions gives us a powerful foundation to deliver on today’s commitments and easily scale to support future projects.”

RAI recently completed migration to Avid NEXIS® | E5™ media storage systems for channels Tg1, 2, and 3, RaiNews24, and Rai Parlamento, totaling six petabytes of available storage. This storage upgrade enables RAI’s teams to access content and projects across their network from anywhere in real time. RAI’s selection of Avid NEXIS storage reduces its carbon footprint and delivers cost savings from lower power consumption and reduced rack space compared to its prior storage solution.

The upgrade will also include moving to the latest version of Avid’s MediaCentral | Production Asset Management™ system. Users will migrate from the existing MediaCentral | UX™ to the innovative web-based MediaCentral | Cloud UX™, delivering seamless collaborative workflows for news, production and archive. The upgrades also include an increased number of Avid Media Composer | Ultimate™ editing software seats. With support for hundreds of third-party products in the Avid ecosystem, the open MediaCentral platform is key to RAI’s dramatically enhanced workflow flexibility.

“Leading broadcasters such as RAI are achieving scalability and collaboration on highly flexible foundations that solve today’s needs and leave the door open for easy growth,” said Tom Cordiner, Chief Revenue Officer, Avid. “RAI is capturing significant new workflow advantages with MediaCentral, Avid NEXIS and Media Composer, ensuring they have the available content production resources they need in one integrated solution. We’re proud to continue our partnership with RAI as they go further and faster to innovate programming across their channels.”

For more Information about Avid MediaCentral and Avid NEXIS, visit www.avid.com/products/mediacentral and www.avid.com/products/avid-nexis.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2022 Avid Technology, Inc. Avid, its logo, MediaCentral, MediaCentral | Cloud UX, MediaCentral | Production Asset Management, MediaCentral | UX, Media Composer, Media Composer | Ultimate, Avid | NEXIS, and Avid NEXIS | E5 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts

Avid

Dave Smith

david.smith@avid.com

978.502.9607

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

avid@rlyl.com