



Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Jokela

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokela, Jorma

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Multitude SE

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20220413094358_35

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-11

Venue: XETA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000106299

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3233 Unit price: 3.625 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3233 Volume weighted average price: 3.625 EUR



