A NEW LEGACY IN COMFORT: EASY SPIRIT LAUNCHES DEBUT MEN’S FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

New York, New York, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Easy Spirit expands its comfort footwear legacy of 35 years to men with an innovative new casual and active footwear collection with work-hard, play-hard comfort built from the inside out.

As the Makers of Easy, Easy Spirit is an expert on building comfort shoes engineered with thoughtfully integrated benefits. The Easy Spirit Men’s footwear collection features new technology made specifically for him, in a range of silhouettes for all-day comfort and support for every activity.

“The Easy Spirit Men's customer has an eye for quality and an increasing need for versatility,” says Marc Fisher, CEO of Marc Fisher Footwear, owner of Easy Spirit. “His footwear needs to be able to keep up with his ever-evolving lifestyle with all the added features and benefits along the way”.

Easy Spirit Men’s launches with a multi-faceted collection of shoes built with comfort and style that can take him from work to home, family to play and more. Infused with innovative features and benefits, such as ultra-lightweight, shock absorbing, comfort cushioning, memory foam, flexibility, and arch support- the collection is designed for serious support that can’t be beat. Silhouettes include athletic performance shoes (Felix and Jump, $110), casual sneakers (Darin, $99) and dress shoes (Canyon, $99), as well as slip-ons and slides (Aaron, $99 and Chad, $98), ranging in price points of $49-$120.

The collection is available for purchase on April 13th and will be sold on EasySpirit.com, Macy’s, Zappos, Nordstrom.com, and major retailers nationwide.

ABOUT EASY SPIRIT

A New Step Forward. For 35 years, Easy Spirit has always been at the forefront of innovative thinking for comfort footwear. Its mission- to make life easier for all; All day, every day, one step at a time. Now more than ever, the Easy Spirit consumer seeks comfort and convenience, which is why we create smart solutions that make life simpler and better- footwear made for the way we (really) live. For more information on the Easy Spirit Men’s Collection visit www.easyspirit.com .

ABOUT MARC FISHER FOOTWEAR COMPANY

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution, and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Calvin Klein, Nine West, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, G by Guess, Bandolino, indigo rd., UNISA, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men’s to women’s. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

