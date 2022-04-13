First on the Scene – “The Unseen Hero” Nominated for Best Featured Guest Podcast in the 26th Annual Webby Awards

Fans Can Vote Online To Help First Responders Children’s Foundation Win Internet’s Top Honor:

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation announced today that it has been nominated for Best Featured Guest Podcast in the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy; Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital; John Hanke, Founder & CEO – Niantic; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Creator – 1619, The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.

The First on the Scene premiere episode “The Unseen Hero” features a rare interview with one of the critical, behind-the-scenes helpers from September 11, 2001—Gladys Mitchell, a 911 Dispatcher for the NYPD.



As an essential part of the emergency response team, Gladys manned the phones with cool precision, swallowing her own fear and dispatching rescuers to the World Trade Center when it was under attack. Gladys was a first responder to the overwhelming tragedy that struck New York City, and she helped create order out of chaos. She directed police officers and emergency personnel to those most desperately in need, including children who needed to be evacuated from schools. She consoled distraught people trapped in those burning towers, counseled frantic relatives panicked about their missing loved ones, and she helped save many lives.

“Nominees like First Responders Children’s Foundation are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,500 entries we received this year.”

The First on the Scene episode “The Unseen Hero” is cohosted by Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children’s Foundation and Jodie Burke, Creative Director, First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Ms. Crane said of the nomination, "911 Dispatchers are the first of the first responders. Gladys Mitchell took the first 911 call on September 11, 2001 when the first plane struck the World Trade Center. She has never shared her story before, or expressed how doing her job on that harrowing day has continued to haunt her. With the permission of the NYPD, it was incredible to take Gladys back to the building she worked in on 9/11, meet her old friends and colleagues as they recalled what it was like to answer the call to help and dispatch emergency response to the World Trade Center on one of the most tragic days in American history."

Ms. Burke added in response to the news of the honor, "We are honored and thrilled to be nominated for a Webby along with our esteemed nominees. Our featured guest, retired NYPD 911 Dispatcher Gladys Mitchell may not be as famous as the others in our category, and that is exactly the point of First on the Scene. We aim to highlight untold stories of the unseen heroes among us, who - like Gladys Mitchell - courageously serve, protect and guide others during emergencies, and are the first to show up to help when tragedy strikes."

As a nominee, First On The Scene – The Unseen Hero is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 21st, “First on the Scene” fans can cast their votes at bit.ly/VoteFRCF.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and Solange’s “I Got Five On It.

First Responders Children’s Foundation is producing additional episodes of the podcast and is currently accepting corporate sponsorships to help underwrite the costs of the production. Future episodes include law enforcement officers and their families for an episode called "The Weight of the Badge"; female firefighters on the front lines; high school students becoming EMTs, and an in-depth interview with retired FDNY Deputy Chief Thomas Dunne, author of NOTES FROM THE FIREGROUND: Memoir of a New York Firefighter . Dunne shares an honest account of an unusual - and dangerous - occupation that outsiders seldom get to see.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For 21 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also provides bereavement assistance to the families of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.