CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc.) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC: CAVR), today announced that it will give a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:45 - 12:15 Eastern time. The Emerging Growth Conference includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Kevin Vincent Cox. Mr. Cox will give a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Cox will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.



To register: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1536755&tp_key=d3ec41f73d&sti=cavr



The company continues its aggressive growth and looks forward to providing timely updates in the coming weeks and months.



About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.



LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com .



Forward-Looking Statements



Investor Contact:



IR@LTBH.com