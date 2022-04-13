Decision on the approval of circulars for a mandatory non - competitive official offer in order to remove the shares of Linas, AB from trading on a regulated market

English Lithuanian





In April 12, 2022, Decisions of The Financial Market Supervision Committee of the Bank of Lithuania was approved:

circular for a mandatory non - competitive official offer in order to remove the shares of Linas, AB from trading on a regulated market (hereinafter – OO for delisting); circular for a mandatory non - competitive official offer on the 2006 acquired control of Linas, AB (hereinafter – OO for obligation implement)

The Official Offeror –Verslo dizainas, UAB, legal entity code 302529076, whose registered headquarters is at Savanorių pr. 192, Kaunas, implementing the decision, made on 25 May, 2021 by extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Linas, AB (hereinafter – The Company), i to remove the shares of Linas, AB from trading on a regulated market and suspension of public offer of shares (hereinafter – Decision of GMS), and in accordance with the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, submitted a mandatory official offer to acquire the remaining 6,038,263 (six million thirty-eight thousand two hundred sixty-three) ordinary registered shares with the par value of 0.29 Eur each (ISIN LT0000100661), constituting 25.12 % of shares and votes. This figure does not include own shares held by the Company and shareholders of The Company, who vote “for” Decision of GMS.

The implementation of the Official Offers will be commenced on the 4th (fourth) business day following the decision on approval of the Circulars by the Bank of Lithuania.

Duration of the implementation of the OO for delisting – 30 (thirty) days. The price – 0.20 (two tenths) EUR for one ordinary registered share of the Company with the par value of 0.29 Eur each. The payment for the purchased shares of The Company will be made in cash.

Duration of the implementation of the OO for obligation implement – 14 (fourteen) days. The price – 0.226 (two hundred twenty-six thousandths) EUR for one ordinary registered share of the Company with the par value of 0.29 Eur each. The payment for the purchased shares of The Company will be made in cash.

OO for obligation implement the obligation to purchase the Company’s shares arose in July 11, 2006, so only those shareholders of the Company will be able to take advantage of this official offer, who had shares of the Company in July 11, 2006 and still have now. In cases where the shareholders of the Company have transferred a part of shares had in July 11, 2006, will be able to take advantage of this official offer with part of shares never transferred.

This official offer will not apply to shares of the Company acquired after July 11, 2006.

Detailed information are in attached translated circulars.

AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100





Attachments