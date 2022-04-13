English French

Vélizy-Villacoublay and Nanterre, 13 April 2022

5:00 pm

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities.

PRESS RELEASE DATED 13 APRIL 2022

RELATING TO THE AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND DOCUMENT PRESENTING INFORMATION RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF VINCI CONCESSIONS AND EIFFAGE

IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER

FOR THE SHARES OF

SOCIETE MARSEILLAISE DU TUNNEL PRADO CARENAGE

INITIATED BY VINCI CONCESSIONS AND EIFFAGE

PRESENTED BY PORTZAMPARC (BNP PARIBAS)





PRESENTING AND GUARANTEEING INSTITUTION

BID PRICE :

€ 27.00 per share of SOCIETE MARSEILLAISE DU TUNNEL PRADO CARENAGE

DURATION OF THE OFFER :

15 trading days

The timetable for the simplified tender offer (the "Offer") will be determined by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") in accordance with the provisions of its general regulation

This press release is prepared and distributed by VINCI Concessions and Eiffage in accordance with the provisions of articles 231-27 1°, 2° and 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation.

Pursuant to article L. 621-8 of the French monetary and financial code and article 231-23 of the AMF’s general regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with the clearance decision of the Offer dated 12 April 2022 affixed visa no. 22-101 on the offer document prepared by VINCI Concessions and Eiffage (the “Offer Document”).

The document presenting information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of VINCI Concessions and Eiffage was filed with the AMF on 12 April 2022 and made available to the public on 13 April 2022, in accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF’s general regulation.

The Offer Document and the document presenting information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of VINCI Concessions and Eiffage are available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and of VINCI (www.vinci.com) and Eiffage (www.eiffage.com) and may be obtained free of charge from

VINCI CONCESSIONS

1973 Boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre

France EIFFAGE

3/7, place de l'Europe

78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay

France

PORTZAMPARC (BNP PARIBAS)

16 rue de Hanovre

75002 Paris

France

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF will publish a notice announcing the opening of the Offer and Euronext Paris will publish, in a notice, the opening and terms of the Offer.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION



This press release is disseminated for information purposes only. This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities of SOCIETE MARSEILLAISE DU TUNNEL PRADO CARENAGE. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and acceptance thereof may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed to any person subject to such restrictions, directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any jurisdiction where the Offer would be subject to such restriction. This press release is not intended for any of such jurisdictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is published, broadcasted or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. The offerors disclaim any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.





Attachment