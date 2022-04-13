The Provident Loan Society of New York Still Offering 0% Interest Loans for New Customers

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The not-for-profit lending organization The Provident Loan Society of New York continues to promote a 0% interest lending offer to help consumers who are in need of quick cash as they get back on track after the pandemic.

Under The Provident Loan Society's no-interest loan offer, new clients can use their collateral such as gold, silver, or fine jewelry to borrow money for any unexpected expenses instead of borrowing against credit cards or personal loans from banks.

The President of The Provident Loan Society, John Higney, says "This free interest program was designed to help consumers who may need quick cash for unexpected expenses that the pandemic brought along, including rent, credit card debt, and more."

"It's harder for consumers to get out of debt when they keep borrowing money against their credit card or take personal loans from a bank. Consumers don't realize a loan with The Provident Loan Society doesn't impact their credit score and is more affordable than many credit card offers," said Higney.

How to Take Advantage of Free interest Loans with The Provident Loan Society

There are several ways consumers can borrow money from The Provident Loan Society of New York.

Consumers can go to one of their five locations in New York City and borrow against their collateral items in person. The jewelry or collateral items are appraised on-site and cash is given on the spot. This loan process typically takes about 20 minutes to complete in person.

Out-of-state consumers can also borrow money from The Provident Loan Society by filling out its online form. Once PLS receives customers' information, a member of their expert team will evaluate the items and contact them promptly to discuss their best options. Items that are eligible for loans include diamond jewelry, gold jewelry, gold coins (only for gold content), watches, and silverware.

New Yorkers can learn how much a loan at The Provident Loan Society will cost before they even walk in the door. The Loan Calculator will give consumers an estimate of how much a loan will cost, including fees and interest rates.

As the country's only not-for-profit pawnshop, interest rates at The Provident Loan Society are comparable to credit cards, but typically half the cost of most commercial pawn shops. Provident Loan Society charges only 2.167% per month, while a traditional pawnbroker can charge 4% percent for the same loan.

About Provident Loan Society of New York

The Provident Loan Society of New York is a not-for-profit lending organization that offers quick collateral loans on gold and diamond jewelry, fine watches, and silverware. The Provident Loan Society has five locations in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and The Bronx. The process of taking a loan typically takes about 20 minutes to complete in person and cash is given to you on the spot.

Press Contact:

Julian Perdomo

Email: jperdomo@providentloan.com

Related Images











Image 1: Logo Provident Loan Society





New Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment