NOVA Chemicals and Enerkem Advance Commercialization of Made-in-Alberta Chemical Recycling Technology

NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) and Enerkem Inc. (“Enerkem”) are advancing their versatile and energy efficient chemical recycling technology to pilot stage in Edmonton, Alberta, thanks in part to CDN$4.5 million in funding from Alberta Innovates.



The funding, provided through Alberta Innovates’ Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (“TIER”) Economic Recovery Program has enabled the companies to expedite construction of a pilot-scale reactor system that converts syngas produced from used, non-recyclable and non-compostable plastics to feedstocks for virgin-grade plastics.

The team – which includes experts from leading chemicals and plastic resins producer, NOVA Chemicals – has been working to achieve lower greenhouse gas emissions while significantly accelerating the upgrading process for waste materials.

“By taking waste streams that are otherwise non-recyclable, we can complement mechanical recycling efforts and provide an important solution to close the gap between recycling targets and the important role plastics play in our daily lives,” said Michel Chornet, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Innovation and Operations at Enerkem. “The project aims to expand the types of materials that can be recycled and increase recycling rates while reducing emissions from incineration and landfill and keeping plastic out of the environment. It is a significant step in realizing the vision of the circular economy.”

The project leverages the gasification expertise of Enerkem – a world-leading waste to renewable fuels and chemicals producer – and NOVA Chemicals’ petrochemicals and plastic manufacturing experience to position Alberta as a world leader in the development of a circular economy by diverting waste from landfills, creating value-added products, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“NOVA has a bold ambition to create a plastics circular economy and work to design a low carbon, zero plastic waste future,” said Greg DeKunder, VP, Polyethylene Marketing at NOVA Chemicals. “Advanced recycling technologies are a game changing component of enabling a circular economy and achieving zero plastic waste in the environment. This joint initiative with Enerkem further demonstrates that industry collaboration will be key to providing economically viable solutions for sustainable, circular plastic production.”

Advanced recycling technology returns plastics back to feedstocks to produce new plastics that are indistinguishable from virgin resins.

The current plastic recycling rate in Canada is less than 10 per cent.

NOVA Chemicals’ consumer survey research indicates that consumers are placing renewed value on purchasing products with sustainable packaging.

The successful implementation of this technology in Alberta could result in reduction of local CO 2 emissions by approximately 165,000 tCO 2 e per year, while also diverting 230,000 tonnes of waste (including over 100,000 tonnes of mixed plastic waste) per year from landfills.

emissions by approximately 165,000 tCO e per year, while also diverting 230,000 tonnes of waste (including over 100,000 tonnes of mixed plastic waste) per year from landfills. A plastics circular economy transforms the lifecycle of plastics, helping to eliminate plastic waste and minimize new resource use. Download infographic here.





About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals is guided by a singular purpose to shape a world where the plastic products vital to our health and happiness are better tomorrow than they are today. We have a bold ambition to create a plastics circular economy and work collaboratively toward a low carbon, zero plastic waste future. NOVA Chemicals’ portfolio of virgin and recycled resins, along with best-in-class technical expertise, is what sets us apart; our customers use our products to create easy-to-recycle and recycled content films, packaging, and products. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security, and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®.

NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has 2,400 employees worldwide and is wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.novachem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Enerkem

Enerkem has developed and is marketing its breakthrough technology that produces advanced biofuels such as sustainable aviation fuel, marine fuel, and circular chemical products from non-recyclable waste. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec (Canada), Enerkem operates a full-scale commercial demonstration plant in Edmonton, Alberta, as well as an innovation centre in Quebec. A large-scale commercial facility is currently under construction in Varennes, Quebec (Canada) which will use Enerkem’s technology. Such technology can therefore diversify energy and chemical portfolios, as well as produce greener everyday products. It also provides a smart and sustainable alternative to landfilling and incineration. For more information, visit www.enerkem.com, follow us on Twitter @Enerkem or visit our LinkedIn or Facebook page.

