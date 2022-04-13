Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Opens Six New Locations in March

Dallas, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It has been over eight decades since Dickey’s Barbecue Pit grand opening in its first location in Dallas, Texas. The authentic brand continues to share its Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ across the country at a fast pace. Our smokin’ flavor is the secret sauce for all your hunger needs. Enjoy that same great BBQ menu from our family to yours!

The world’s biggest barbecue concept opened six new locations in March. The franchise locations ran coast to coast, with openings in Arizona, Arkansas, California, New Jersey, New Mexico and Texas in these cities:

Little Rock, Arkansas : Opened March 5, operated by franchisees Warren and Jewel McClendon.

: Opened March 5, operated by franchisees Warren and Jewel McClendon. Scottsdale, Arizona : Opened March 11, operated by franchisee Troy Little.

: Opened March 11, operated by franchisee Troy Little. Long Beach, California : Opened March 11, operated by franchisee Lonnie Fryar.

: Opened March 11, operated by franchisee Lonnie Fryar. Albuquerque, New Mexico : Opened March 17, operated by franchisee Amit Patel.

: Opened March 17, operated by franchisee Amit Patel. Willingboro, New Jersey : Opened March 30, operated by franchisee Jay Patel.

: Opened March 30, operated by franchisee Jay Patel. La Porte, Texas: Opened March 30, operated by franchisee Brian Hubbard.

“We’re very excited about such a successful month of bringing our brand to barbecue lovers across the nation,” said Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “The Dickey’s fan base only continues to grow, and we are lucky to be able to partner with amazing Owner Operators to ensure each new location is as prosperous as it can be. We can’t wait to keep the strong momentum going throughout 2022!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

