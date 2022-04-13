Chaos Corona 8 for 3ds Max and Cinema 4D Now Available

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos launches Chaos Corona 8 for 3ds Max and Cinema 4D. In the first-ever joint update to both tools, Chaos Corona 8 brings a new name and more options to the artist-friendly render engine. Artists and designers can now access instant content, enhanced scattering and the other highly requested features behind the most substantive update in Corona history.

“By connecting Corona 8 into the Chaos ecosystem, designers never have to worry about how things move back and forth again. They can just pick the right tool for the job, and trust that it will integrate well with everything else they are doing,” said Ondřej Karlík, director of Chaos Czech Development at Chaos. “As Chaos continues to share technology, we bring more power to our users, helping them do more in their product of choice.”

For faster scene creation, designers can now use Chaos Cosmos, a new 3D content system packed with 1,300 free, highly curated models and HDRIs. With Chaos Cosmos, designers can stage interiors and environments in a few clicks, with instant access to commonly used assets like furniture, trees, cars and people. Each asset is directly searchable within 3ds Max and Cinema 4D, making the process of creating believable imagery even more fluid.

The update also welcomes the addition of Chaos Scatter (the next generation of Corona Scatter), allowing users to quickly place objects into a scene in a believably randomized or patterned way. Ideal for adding things like rocks and trees, or textile fibers, Chaos Scatter is designed to be flexible and useful across landscapes, interiors and more.

The release also includes:

Corona Decal — Easily place things like splashes, scratches and craters. Multiple decals can be stacked and controlled in the viewport.





— Easily place things like splashes, scratches and craters. Multiple decals can be stacked and controlled in the viewport. Corona Slicer — A material that allows any geometry of any shape to be used in creating a cutaway of a building or other object. Corona Slicer includes options to create caps, define their materials and include/exclude objects.





— A material that allows any geometry of any shape to be used in creating a cutaway of a building or other object. Corona Slicer includes options to create caps, define their materials and include/exclude objects. Tone Mapping — Designers can now exert more control over the final look of a cinematic render, without resorting to external image editing software.

A full set of features is available on the Chaos Corona website.

Pricing and Availability

Chaos Corona 8 is available now for 3ds Max 2014-2022 (64 bit) on Windows, and for Cinema 4D R14-R25 (64 bit) on Windows and Mac. Pricing is subscription-based, with monthly rates set at $45 and yearly rates at $310.

About Chaos Czech

Chaos Czech are the creators of Corona Renderer, a high-performance photorealistic rendering engine. Chaos Czech is a leader in architectural visualization software, where it offers a simple, yet powerful approach for professional artists. Chaos Czech continues to bring this approach to its development of new tools and technologies for architecture, advertising and motion graphics. Chaos Czech, a Chaos company, is headquartered in Prague.

About Chaos

Chaos develops visualization technologies that empower artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. The firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray®, has been honored with both an Academy Award® and an Engineering Emmy® for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering in motion pictures and television.

In 2022, Chaos merged with Enscape, a leading provider of real-time rendering and design workflow technology for the AEC industry. Enscape offers innovative solutions that connect directly into modeling software, integrating design and visualization workflows seamlessly into one. Together, the newly combined company is creating an end-to-end ecosystem of 3D visualization tools accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit chaos.com and enscape3d.com.

Attachment