The Apes Movement Community Announces The Official Debut Of The AMC Token

Miami, FL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AMC Token fair launch aims to craft a wider distribution and an effective price discovery. The project will not set a dollar price for the tokens; demand and supply in the fair launch event will. No Pre-Sale, Initial Coin Offering, Seed Round, or Whitelist before fair launch is completed; everyone has the same opportunity to acquire The AMC Token (TAMC) from day one.





A Fair launch is the cryptocurrency Holy Grail. Still, every fair launch attempt after Bitcoin has been plagued with underlying high valuations before launch and information inequality; for these reasons, no token has reached the ideal conception of Bitcoin. Still, TAMC can replicate a fair distribution to all the meaningful investors interested in a self-governed community-based token, giving all equal chances to be in the TAMC structure.

TAMC (The Apes Movement Community Token) is proud to be the first token created to generate wealth for the holders by the Social/Meme coin status and expose the malpractices done in the financial systems nowadays for the benefit of a few. In this manner, holders can go to the moon and establish a more fair, transparent, and less corrupt financial system is a win- win situation.

The real holders of many tokens, coins, or altcoins in the industry are the team founders and institutional investors, for example, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu coin. But not, with The AMC Token, its fair launch mechanism, and the fact that the founder team has renounced 92,5 % of all the tokens, the actual holders of the tokens will be the community.

The launch will be on the Ethereum Network (ERC-20) for its standardized characteristics, security, transparency, and transferability. The ticker is TAMC and has a max supply of 513,960,784 tokens.

Inspired by GME and AMC movement one year ago, The AMC Token is ready for takeoff; more details about the project can be found in the whitepaper and the launch details can be found in the official fair launch page.

Media Contacts:



The AMC Token

https://theamctoken.com

media@theamctoken.com

https://t.me/officialtheamctoken

https://twitter.com/theamctoken



