Societe Generale: shares & voting rights as of 31 March 2022

Name of issuer: Société Générale S.A. – French public limited company (“SA”) with a share capital of 1,046,405,540 euros
Registered under nr.552 120 222 R.C.S. PARIS
Registered office: 29, Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris
|Information about the total number of voting rights and shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations
|Date
|Number of shares
composing current
share capital
|Total number of
voting rights
|31st March 2022
|837,124,432
Gross: 915,271,598
Attachment