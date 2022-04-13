Freefly Systems Alta X Named to Blue sUAS 2.0 List of Approved Drone Suppliers by the Defense Innovation Unit

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freefly Systems Inc. an American corporation that designs and manufactures the world's toughest drones, today announced that the Freefly Systems Alta X unmanned aerial system (UAS) has been approved as a trusted drone platform after successfully completing the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit’s (DIU) Blue sUAS 2.0 testing, evaluation, and demonstration programs.



In October 2021, DIU issued 11 agreements with non-traditional vendors to participate in the Blue sUAS 2.0 pilot program to prototype a new approval process for dual-use technologies while significantly increasing the variety of capabilities available to the Department of Defense. This expansion will provide additional sUAS capabilities requested by the DoD and its federal partners, including infrastructure inspection, mapping, public safety, and many other applications.

Policy compliant commercial UAS, once vetted by the Blue UAS On-Ramp effort, do not require a continuous exception to DoD policy renewal, reducing the administrative burden on end users. The Blue UAS program is not an exclusive path for government validation of UAS, however it is built with the intention of being the most efficient method available for commercial systems.

The Blue UAS Cleared List provides a common DoD approval standard that can save the U.S. Government time and money, inform acquisition policy updates, and increase access to commercial technology.