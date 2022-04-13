EssilorLuxottica: First-Quarter 2022 Revenue Conference Call Invitation

First-Quarter 2022 Revenue

Conference Call Invitation

Mr Stefano Grassi, Chief Financial Officer, and

Mr Giorgio Iannella, Head of Investor Relations,

have the pleasure of inviting you to our First-Quarter 2022 Revenue Conference Call on:

Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30am CEST

Dial-in access telephone numbers:

Australia: 02 8417 2995

Brazil: 213 500 1593

Canada: 1 613 699 6539

China: 010 5387 5828

France: 09 70 73 39 58

Hong Kong: 580 33 413

Italy: 06 9450 1060

Japan: 03 4540 6747

Korea: 080 812 1298

Singapore: 3163 4602

Spain: 919 01 16 44

UK: 020 3936 2999

US: 1 646 664 1960

All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Access codes:

Analyst – 670732

Press – 191706

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation on the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-32349/en

A press release reporting the results will be released at 7am CEST on the same day. A presentation will be made available prior to the call and both can be found on our investor relations website:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors

Attachment