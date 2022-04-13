Paradox NFT Announces Upcoming ILO for PXETH Token

San Diego, CA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paradox NFT LLC, the world’s first fully sustainable, decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) platform and ecosystem, has announced the forthcoming initial liquidity offering (ILO) for its Paradox NFT Ethereum (PXETH) token.

Originally launched in August 2021 on the Binance Smart Chain, PXETH marks Paradox NFT’s second token launch to date.

PXETH is a deflationary crypto utility token that will operate on the Ethereum network. Its launch will allow Paradox NFT to provide various NFTs in addition to NFT gaming opportunities.

While deflationary, PXETH is a low taxation token, with a mere 2% on buys, sells, and transfers going towards facilitating its use as a native currency on the Paradox NFT Marketplace, the Paradox NFT Gaming Galaxy, and the Paradox Metaverse. Each network addition to the Paradox ecosystem will have its own designation to the Paradox NFT Ethereum.

As far as the aforementioned 2% PXETH transaction tax is concerned, 1% will go towards development, .5% will be put towards liquidity, and .5% will go towards burning for deflationary purposes.

The ILO presale, which will begin on April 21, 2022 on the Unicrypt Network, will open up 52% of the total supply for purchase— meaning 5.2 billion out of 10 billion tokens will be available to secure. Buyers will be limited to a maximum purchase of 2.25 ETH.

Of the 5.2 billion tokens that will be accessible for purchase, 60% of what is sold will be entered into locked liquidity for one year, while 40% of the ETH raised will go towards listings, Simplex (for NFT credit purchasing on the marketplace), and development.

All PXETH purchased during the ILO presale will be granted a 10% discount from the public launch price.

The results of the presale will determine allocation percentages and the size of the platform’s buyback of $PXBSC. Auditing and KYC for the token has been provided by SOLIDProof. For more information on their auditing program, visit solidproof.io .

Paradox NFT CEO Leo Bailey shares his thoughts on the approaching token launch, “The Paradox NFT team is incredibly excited to launch our PXETH token and begin the ILO presale. This token will create opportunities by allowing us to offer more diverse NFTs and expand our NFT gaming capabilities. We look forward to how this will strengthen and expand our ecosystem and community.”

To participate in the PXETH ILO presale on April 21, please visit: https://app.unicrypt.network/amm/uni-v2/ilo/0xdBD128921Ac13e89624e715B0dB19a080F9a1c72

To learn more about Paradox NFT, please follow the company’s telegram channel at https://t.me/PARADOXNFTOFFICIAL .

For more information, please contact: clara@claraknowspr.com

About Paradox NFT

Paradox NFT is a non-fungible token (NFT) platform and ecosystem that was initially launched on the Binance Smart Chain in August 2021. Paradox seeks to provide its community with a multi-chain NFT exchange that will support varied forms of media and a diverse mix of artists of all kinds.

The heart of the Paradox project is the Paradox NFT Marketplace, which is primed to revolutionize the NFT space and challenge current successful platforms on the market. As the NFT space has experienced an unprecedented boom within the last few years, now is the perfect time for Paradox to offer the industry fresh, reimagined content and solutions.

Focused on convenience, sustainability, and user safety and privacy, the Paradox NFT Marketplace operates on carbon-free, cloud-based servers— making it the first completely sustainable NFT marketplace.

The cutting-edge multi-chain exchange will serve the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum networks. It will function as a one-stop shop for creators, artists, and collectors to buy, sell, and mint NFTs in a single destination while curbing fees at a minimum. Users will not be tracked by third-party analytics or cookies, and Paradox’s servers are secured by a custom-built firewall and routed through external proxy servers, so visitor traffic will be encrypted for community safety.