Leostream to Present on Live and Post-Production Virtual Workflows at 2022 NAB Show

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leostream, a leading provider of remote-access solutions used by media and entertainment creative teams, will participate in the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference (BEIT) as part of the 2022 NAB Show to introduce virtual desktop technology that modernizes live and post-production workflows.

"Major technology shifts are occurring within studios to capitalize on the benefits of making high-powered editing workstations available to remote creatives," comments Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. "Remote accessibility is a total game-changer for an industry that has traditionally relied on hardware under users' desks. Not only are our media and entertainment customers meeting employee demands for better work flexibility, they are also opening up new opportunities to hire talent regardless of location."

During a presentation, Ryan Carignan, Solutions Architect at Leostream, will drive discussions about the evolution and challenges of decentralizing live and post-production workflows to enable a more global and geographically diverse workforce. Topics will incorporate an overview of critical components such as file transfer, connectivity, monitoring, communication, remote access/control, virtualization, security, and scalability and is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 at 9:55 AM in room W307-W309.

In addition, the Leostream team will join key technology partners at the conference, including Amazon and Nutanix, and is available to demonstrate the wide availability of options available to those interested in optimizing infrastructure to host desktops and applications.

With extensive experience assisting some of the biggest names in media and entertainment deploy hosted desktop environments, what's unique about Leostream is its positioning as a vendor-independent software provider for brokering desktop connections. Through a variety of integrations with tried-and-true technology and top innovators in the media and entertainment industry, Leostream offers organizations a variety of customizations to leverage current infrastructure or expand into the latest technology.

"This level of flexibility is critical for incorporating best-of-breed technology that can deliver the exceptional user experience that creatives in special effects, high-end editing, etc. need to be productive," summarizes Gondoly. "By utilizing Leostream, creative studios can fully leverage on-site editing stations hosted in the data center, cloud workstations or a combination of both — and deploy to a remote or hybrid workforce in a way that is secure, compliant and seamless."

For more information or to schedule a custom-tailored demo, please email info@leostream.com.

About Leostream

Leostream provides the critical remote connection management technology required for organizations to build successful large-scale remote access solutions. The Leostream Platform embodies two decades of research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. To learn more, visit leostream.com.

