Mystery Far East Geisha NFT launches token $MFEG in Citrabi.com

Recently, Mystery Far East Geisha NFT drops MFEG tokens to its NFT holders and listed them in Citrabi.com. Members of Mystery Far East Geisha NFT series announced their own cryptocurrency MFEG. Users who don't have Mystery Far East Geisha NFT can participate in the sale of MFEG in Citrabi.com.

MFEG Background

MFEG was released by a collective called Mystery Far East Geisha DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, the company adopted MFEG as its “primary token for the Mysterverse Club ecosystem. Users can spend MFEG Tokens to buy Mysterverse Club exclusive merchandise. The MFEG Tokens will have a lot of utilities - One of the most important ones is being able to use in our DAO, DAO provides all the token holders with an opportunity to take part in voting on important decisions regarding the project. This is very important to provide a decentralised experience.

The MFEG’s Burning

As mentioned in the MFEG whitepaper, every quarter, developers use 20% of its profits to buy back and burn MFEG, destroying them completely.

MFEG will be burnt until it buys back and destroys 100 million MFEG coins – 50% of the total supply. The practice ensures that the supply of MFEG remains finite, making it scarce and more valuable.

Where to get MFEG?

The Mystery Far East Geisha are NFT that lives on the Ethereum blockchain, it can be purchased on OpenSea. The MFEG token has been launched as an initial coin offering (ICO), it can be purchased on Citrabi.com. It is expected to be traded on every crypto platforms for the coming future.

Media contact

Company Name: Mystery Far East Geisha NFT

Website: http://geisha.uigreat.com/

Email: cs@geisha.uigreat.com

