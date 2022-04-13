Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa Offers Massages, Facials

Columbia, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, Georgia -

Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa in Evans, Georgia, has recently announced that they have a number of spa services available for their customers to enjoy at their day spa and salt cave location. Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa is the region’s first choice for holistic health spas, offering a variety of natural solutions that could help improve their clients’ health. As the only salt cave in the Evans, GA area, Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa is known best for their salt therapy, or halotherapy, services. They also have an excellent team of skilled professional massage therapists and estheticians on their staff providing a range of top quality massage, facial, and other popular spa services. Anyone interested in experiencing salt therapy, massage therapy, a full spectrum sauna, or the spa’s Zen Room and Amethyst BioMat can visit their website to find out more information about their location and hours, or contact the spa to make an appointment for one of their many services. The team at Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa is happy to talk to potential clients about all of their services and the potential wellness benefits of each, to help clients decide what kind of service or treatment is right for them.

Salt therapy, or halotherapy, the popular service the spa is known for in the Evans, Georgia area, requires a machine called a halogenerator, which grinds and crushes pure sodium chloride salt into tiny microparticles and then pushes them out into the air of the treatment room. This kind of treatment originated in the 12th century, when people in Eastern Europe frequently visited salt caves for their therapeutic benefits, a practice known as speleotherapy. Several centuries later, in the 1800s, it was discovered that Polish salt miners tended to be unusually healthy, for the general population, nevermind for people working in the mining profession, who are often plagued with lung conditions and other maladies. It is thought that because the tiny particles they were inhaling from their mining work was not, for example, coal soot, but microparticles of pure sodium chloride salt, the miners had even better health outcomes than the general population, and research suggests that the salt they were inhaling may have protected them from some of the respiratory conditions that most people experience from time to time. Salt therapy can be beneficial whether the salt has been ground and blown into the air by a machine, or if the air has become salty for natural reasons, such as inside salt caves, or through the salty sea spray. For this reason, people for generations have traveled to salt caves and the ocean shore to recover from illnesses. As the only salt cave in the Evans, Georgia area, Sol Himilayan Salt Cave & Spa is an excellent location for residents of and visitors to the area to experience these potential healing benefits for themselves. It is of course recommended that all people consult with their doctor before trying alternative wellness treatments like Halotherapy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeJh5VXoFus

In addition to their popular salt cave and halotherapy services, Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa offers a large menu of other favorite spa services, including massages and esthetician services. Their massage options include Swedish (relaxation) massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, lymphatic drainage (lactic flush) massage, and neuromuscular massage, as well as medical cupping and full-body stretching. In addition to these services, customers can request other kinds of massages, such as a salt scrub massage and the hot stone massage, and a variety of esthetician services. Their menu of esthetician services includes the Sol Signature facial and the Mindful Minerals facial, which includes four full-sized Mindful Minerals products to take home. Sol Himalayan Salt Cave and Spa even offers specialized prenatal massages for pregnant women, which are specially designed with health of both mother and baby in mind. These massages are specialized for each trimester, and can be booked along with the rest of the spa’s services on the spa’s online booking platform.

