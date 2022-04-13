Palayan Resources (OTC: PLYN) Updates Due Diligence Progress for Acquisition of Global FinTech Company with Assistance from Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG)

LADY LAKE, FL, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (OTCMarkets: PLYN) today announced that it is finalizing the due diligence process on a Global FinTech company in the money transfer industry with assistance from Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) (www.SBDGStock.com). Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “Palayan” or “PLYN”) is a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company. It was previously announced that Palayan had signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to acquire the Global FinTech company; the company has asked not to be identified yet. The transaction is subject to standard due diligence including audited financial statements for the FinTech company. SBDG has led the due diligence process and is serving as a strategic advisor.



“We have made significant progress in the due diligence process; we are verifying the acquisition target’s history, market viability, and validating its potential,” said James E. Jenkins, PLYN CEO and Director. “We believe that the FinTech company can support the transaction value of $80 million USD, and more importantly with its extensive worldwide network of partners and technology, it has the capability of achieving more than U.S. $1 billion in transaction volume.”

The Global FinTech company that is Palayan’s target acquisition is based in Singapore, and the transaction was initially sourced by SBDG S.E.A., SBDG's Southeast Asia office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This transaction involves multiple entities, the common thread being C2C Business Strategies, LLC which has a controlling interest in PLYN, and is also the management arm of C2C Private Investment Company. Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman, explains how the affiliates work together for this transaction: “C2C looks to build value for its stakeholders by capturing the arbitrage value embedded in the private to public process and is always seeking viable candidates for its publicly traded holding companies, SBDG and PLYN. SBDG is further along in the growth process, and thus has access to resources from its operations. Our team at SBDG S.E.A. helped to source the target, as well as serving as the ‘boots on the ground’ in Southeast Asia during the due diligence process. While here in the United States, along with Management’s extensive experience we utilize the services of SBDG’s wholly owned subsidiary, Stony Hill Advisors, a Merger and Acquisition Advisory Firm.”

SBDG will continue to assist PLYN on the next stages of completing this transaction. Palayan is expecting to close this transaction in the second quarter of 2022, subject to a capital raise of $15 to $25 million USD in the form of a 506 (c) Regulation D offering of Series B Preferred.

“This transaction is representative of the services that SBDG is now in the process of rolling out here in Q2 2022,” said Brian Jue, Small Business Development Group Chief Operating Officer and a Director. “This proposed transaction of PLYN acquiring an operating, emerging growth private company touches on numerous services SBDG offers, including Deal Sourcing, Strategic Advisory, Private to Public, and M&A services such as Due Diligence and Valuation. Once complete we will assist with public company compliance, marketing, and access to additional acquisitions. Many of these services are completed by our in-house subsidiaries.”

About Palayan Resources, Inc.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company seeking transactions on a managed basis, acquiring controlling interests in acquisition targets as subsidiaries of Palayan Resources, an emerging growth company. The Company will focus on pursuing acquisition opportunities that can benefit private companies through PLYN’s public status, acquiring at-revenue and profitable operating companies with growth potential. Headquartered in Lady Lake, FL, PLYN is industry agnostic and opportunity driven.

For more information, contact info@palayanresourcesinc.com

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.SBDGStock.com

About C2C Private Investment Company LLC:

C2C Private Investment Company, LLC is composed of Partners with more than 200 years of cumulative experience. C2C PIC partners have participated in over 100 transactions with tombstone values from $150,000 to $65,000,000.

For more information, visit www.c2cpic.com

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact: Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com