The 3D Machine Vision market is expected to reach a value of USD 3,417.3 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.75% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027)

Westford, USA, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D machine vision is a technique for measuring an object's three-dimensional surface. This method allows for precise measurements of complex 3D structures that are freely formed. Multiple cameras or laser displacement sensors are usually used in a 3D machine vision system. Over the forecast period, the surge in demand for application-oriented machine vision systems is also boosting the adoption of the technology. 3D machine vision (MV) systems use one or more video cameras, digital signal processing, and analog to digital conversion to allow a computer to observe, inspect, and scrutinize work performance. The data is then transferred to a computer, where it is analysed and the desired output is generated.

Any MV system's sensitivity and resolution are necessary two important factors. Resolution is responsible for distinguishing between objects, whereas sensitivity refers to the machine's ability to detect objects or weak impulses in dim light or at wavelengths that are invisible to the naked eye. These systems are especially useful for monitoring work environments. In industrial applications, it has features like process control, robotic guidance, and automatic inspection. Industrial production and manufacturing activities are becoming more complex by the day, posing challenges and reducing the human eye's ability to detect, observe, and examine production activities. Due to the increasing need for efficient and reliable inspection and measurements, the technology is seeing widespread adoption in industrial operations and is rapidly replacing manual inspection and measurements. Smart cameras and image processing are used in machine vision systems.

Consumers' growing awareness of product quality has resulted in a rise in demand for quality inspection and automation of end products. Following COVID-19, an increasing number of businesses are focusing on automation systems to cut production costs. Companies are experiencing severe cash flow issues as a result of the lockdown across countries, and are deferring new projects related to the implementation of 3D machine vision in their factories.

The outbreak caused havoc on the 3D machine vision business since supply was severely affected as a result of the shutdown. Companies, on the other hand, efficiently reacted to these constraints, building a more resilient supply chain in a couple of weeks to fulfil requests for a wide range of 3D machine vision supplies. The impact of COVID-19 on the Americas was severe for the 3D machine vision sector for a few weeks, but it began to show indications of improvement in the third quarter of 2020. The key driver of the medical equipment market's recovery was need for automated quality assurance has increased as industries have realized its importance in manufacturing processes.

Because of capabilities such as improved object detection, enhanced analysis, monitoring tolerance, and accurate component measuring, the technology is gaining traction across food and packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical, and other industrial verticals. Over the forecast period, all of these factors are expected to boost global market growth. However, a lack of efficient system operators as a result of insufficient training is a stumbling block to the market's smooth expansion.

The machine vision market has recently experienced profound changes as a result of vision-guided robotics systems. In the automotive and consumer electronics industries, the use of industrial robots for automation has increased dramatically. As a result, there is a growing demand for machine vision systems to be integrated with vision-guided robot controllers. By allowing robots to see and respond to their surroundings, machine vision systems improve their efficiency.

APAC is expected to dominate the 3D machine vision market during the forecast period, as countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea have some of the world's largest manufacturing facilities, where automation of manufacturing processes is a top priority. In addition, APAC's intense competition among consumer electronics companies is likely to boost the region's adoption of machine vision systems. The growing awareness of and demand for high-quality, defect-free products has fuelled the demand for 3D machine vision in inspection-related manufacturing applications.

The technology has a wide range of uses, and it has already been adopted by a variety of industries for quality control and inspection, robotic guidance and automation, and mapping. The government sector, as well as the military and defense, are using 3D machine vision for security and surveillance. Some commercial end users use it for logistics and intelligent transportation services, as well as healthcare applications. Omron Corporation, for example, has developed compact vision sensors that use 3D vision sensing technology to recognize the three-dimensional location and orientation of target objects. The traditional human-intensive method of bulk component assembly can be automated by combining this technology with robotics, allowing for faster and more accurate assembly.

Companies frequently employ new product releases and approvals to expand their global footprints and product lines, and these approaches help them meet expanding client demand. Collaboration is one of the most popular strategies employed by medical device firms to increase their international customer base while keeping their brand identity.

SkyQuest has segmented the global 3D Machine Vision market based on Type of Verticals, Products, Applications, Offerings, and Region:

Global 3D Machine Vision Market by Vertical

Market segments

Industrial Automotive Electronics and Semiconductor Consumer Electronics Glass Metals Wood and Paper Pharmaceuticals Food & Packaging Rubber & Plastics Printing Machinery/Equipment Solar Panel Manufacturing Textile

Non–industrial Healthcare Security and Surveillance Postal & Logistics Intelligent Transportation Systems Military & Defense



Global 3D Machine Vision Market by Product

PC-based

Smart-camera based

Global 3D Machine Vision Market by Application

Quality assurance and inspection

Positioning and guidance

Measurement

Identification

Global 3D Machine Vision Market by Offerings

Hardware

Software

List of Key Players of 3D Machine Vision market

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Cognex Corporation (US)

Basler AG (Germany)

Keyence (Japan)

National Instruments(US)

TKH Group (Netherlands)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

ISRA Vision (Germany)

Stemmer Imaging (Germany)

Intel Corporation (US)

