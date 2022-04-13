English French

April 13, 2022 - N°7

COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO BE HELD

ON May 18, 2022

AVAILABILITY OF THE DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE 2022 COMBINED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Company’s shareholders are invited to the Combined General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday May 18, 2022

at 10:00

at the headquarters of SCOR SE

5, avenue Kléber

75016 Paris

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (Bulletin n° 43) of April 11, 2022, and contains the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the General Meeting of shareholders.

Holders of bearer shares should ask their financial intermediaries for proxy or distance voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these forms with their convening notice.

Information relating to this Meeting may be consulted on SCOR’s website at www.scor.com under the “Investors/Shareholders’ Meetings” section.

The documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.scor.com under “Investors / Shareholders’ Meetings / Documents related to the 2022 General Meeting” or upon request from the Investor Relations department (investorrelations@scor.com).

The documents referred to in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will also be available to shareholders as of the convening date, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

any holder of registered shares may ask the Company to send them these documents, until the fifth (5 th ) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;





) day (inclusively) preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting. For holders of bearer shares, such right is subject to the provision of a share certificate for the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary; any shareholder may also consult such documents at the headquarters of the Company during the fifteen (15) days preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting.





Contact details

Media Relations

Nathalie Mikaeloff

media@scor.com

Investor Relations

Yves Cormier

ycormier@scor.com

