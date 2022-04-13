ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Issue of equity



13 April 2022

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 13 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 1,305,500 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 67.4p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 65.6p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 289,144,235 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-