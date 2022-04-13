Basilea shareholders approve all proposals of the board of directors at the annual general meeting

English German

Basel, Switzerland, April 13, 2022

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) reported today that shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at today’s annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2021.

In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council, the board of directors of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. had decided to hold the AGM 2022 without the physical presence of shareholders. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their voting rights exclusively via the independent proxy. At the AGM, a total of 3,759,995 shareholder votes, equivalent to 28.9% of the share capital and 49.1% of the shares entitled to vote, were represented by the independent proxy.

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021. They also endorsed carrying forward the accumulated deficit and approved the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Management Committee.

Domenico Scala was re-elected as Chairman and Dr. Martin Nicklasson, Dr. Nicole Onetto, Steven D. Skolsky and Dr. Thomas Werner were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Leonard Kruimer was elected as new member of the Board. Following the election at the AGM, the Board appointed him as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. In addition, Dr. Nicklasson, Dr. Onetto and Dr. Werner were re-elected to the Compensation Committee. The term of all board members lasts until the AGM 2023.

The shareholders also approved the proposed maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors for the period to the AGM 2023, and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Management Committee for the financial year 2023. In a non-binding advisory vote, the shareholders endorsed the compensation report for the financial year 2021.

The shareholders approved the proposed amendment of the Articles of Association to create additional conditional share capital.

Moreover, the shareholders approved the amendment of the Articles of Association to change Basilea’s registered office following the move of headquarters. Finally, they also re-elected Dr. Caroline Cron as independent proxy until the end of the next AGM and re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Basel, as auditors for the financial year 2022.

At the time of the AGM, 66.2% of the share capital were registered in Basilea’s share register.

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with bacterial and fungal infections and cancer. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections.

