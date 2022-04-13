Leaders: CEO’s of CRTD, NEXCF, ATER, and OGGFF, Targeting Billion Dollar Opportunities in Web 3.0, Metaverse, Consumer Brands, E-Commerce and Plant-Based Lifestyles

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), and Aterian, Inc.(NASDAQ: ATER). Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) CEO Thomas Punch ”Brands Building Traction”

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD), a creator-first holding company, today announced the launch of a new partnership between Dune Glow Remedy ("Dune"), the Company's owned-and-operated wellness beverage brand, and international lifestyle retailer, Urban Outfitters. CEO, Thomas Punch, commented, "Less than a year after its debut, Dune has joined the competitive roster of beauty and wellness brands sold at Urban Outfitters. We are proud to see Dune, and Creatd Ventures' other e-commerce brands, continue to build traction and open up opportunities to further expand our reach through partnerships with such iconic and inspirational lifestyle brands as UO."

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging it’s retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding it’s product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

March 23 - OGGFF appoints Matthew Merson to the Company’s Advisory Board to support growth and expansion of the Company’s Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") division. Mr. Merson is an industry executive with over 30 years of leadership roles with some of the most recognized food and beverage brands including dairy giant Danone, Coca-Cola, Glaceau, sustainable water brand Boxed Water, leading coconut water brand ZICO, and most recently, plant-based poultry company Simulate, owner of the popular brand NUGGS. Under Mr. Merson’s sales leadership, Simulate has obtained listings in over 10,000 U.S. stores including Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “NexTech is On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own livingroom. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

Aterian, Inc.(NASDAQ: ATER) CEO Yaniv Sarig ”New breed of technology-enabled consumer product company”

"...Aterian is part of a new breed of technology-enabled consumer product companies. We focus on building, acquiring and partnering with e-commerce brands online. Aterian own and operates 14 consumer brands, selling products across various categories on channels such as Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, eBay and more…To allow us to scale, we’ve invested in building our own proprietary software platform called AIMEE. AIMEE enables our team to manage our business more efficiently by injecting technology into processes that would otherwise have to be executed manually, and would require hiring an unscalable and sustainable workforce.

Through its ability to analyze vast amounts of data and automate daily recurring tasks, AIMEE allows our team to find new product opportunities we can launch onto our brands, manage those products at scale effectively across various channels, and automate and marketing and fulfillment tasks, and much more. Our goal in the long-term, is to become one of the most efficient consumer product companies in the world, expanding our footprint globally, while continuing to invest in technology and agile supply chain to drive scale and profitability…”

Aterian, Inc.(NASDAQ: ATER) Earnings Highlights:

